The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

Serpentine queues at petrol pumps, endless wait for LPG cylinders, empty oil tanks and overall distress. These are some of the ways the war in West Asia -- unleashed by Israel and the US on Iran -- has impacted the globe. From Kashmir, to Cambodia, Los Angeles to Frankfurt, people are feeling the pinch of the energy crisis. In India, many restaurateurs and households have been compelled to return to cooking on firewood, in the light of the shortage in LPG gas cylinders.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran War 2026 Energy Crisis
People store fuel in a plastic can at a petrol pump amid fears of a possible shortage due to the US Iran war, in Srinagar March 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
1/15
Middle East Oil Supply Disruption
Gasoline bottles are displayed at a vendor's shop in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, March 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/15
Philippines Oil Price Hike
A jeepney driver poses after receiving cash assistance from the government to help in their livelihood as oil prices continue to rise, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Quezon city, Philippines. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila, file
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/15
IRAQ ENERGY CRISIS
Workers walk in an area at a degassing station in Zubair oil field, whose operations have being reduced due to the Mideast war triggered by the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, near Basra, Iraq, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Leo Correa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/15
lebanon fuel crisis
A man fills his car with diesel at a gas station in London, Monday, March 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/15
Cuba fuel crisis
Russian-flagged oil tanker Anatoly Kolodkin approaches Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/15
Germany Energy Crisis
The sun has set behind a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/15
Los Angeles fuel crisis
Motorists wait in line to fill their tanks at a Costco gas station, in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/15
Germany fuel crisis
Empty oil tanks are seen at a big BP refinery in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/15
India Srinagar fuel crisis
People wait to collect household cylinders of liquefied natural gas from an authorized dealer on a roadside in Srinagar Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/15
Guwahati gas shortage
Atul Lahkar, from the Assam region, chef lights a fire with wood and coal to prepare food for his restaurant following a regional gas shortage in Guwahati, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/15
Iran war fuel shortage in Ahmedabad
A gas station is empty due to a fuel shortage in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/15
Iran war Chile energy crisis
A woman sells portable gas tanks as drivers line up to fill their tanks in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/15
Iran war Panama fuel crisis
A liquefied natural gas carrier sails under Las Americas Bridge through the Panama Canal in Panama City, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/15
Iran war US energy crisis
Gas prices are displayed at a Chevron gas station, in downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/15
Iran israel war Maine fuel crisis
A sign shows the price of gas at a store, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Freeport, Maine. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Titans Thrillingly Emerge Victors After Last-Ball Drama

  2. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Glenn Phillips Evokes Disbelief With 'Superhuman' Dive - Watch

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Valiant Near-Hundred Goes In Vain As Titans Win Last-Ball Thriller

  4. IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl In KKR Vs LSG Match? Report Suggests Good News For Knight Riders

  5. Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  2. Crisis On The Burner: Migrants Wait For Trains, Not Relief In Delhi

  3. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  4. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  5. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. US, Iran Agree To Two Week Ceasefire, Talks Likely In Islamabad

  3. Democrats Seek Trump’s Removal; Some Republicans Criticise Too

  4. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump