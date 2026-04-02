The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World
Serpentine queues at petrol pumps, endless wait for LPG cylinders, empty oil tanks and overall distress. These are some of the ways the war in West Asia -- unleashed by Israel and the US on Iran -- has impacted the globe. From Kashmir, to Cambodia, Los Angeles to Frankfurt, people are feeling the pinch of the energy crisis. In India, many restaurateurs and households have been compelled to return to cooking on firewood, in the light of the shortage in LPG gas cylinders.
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