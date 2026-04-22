Mamata Banerjee Questions Heavy Central Force Deployment In Bengal Polls

Summary of this article
Mamata Banerjee alleges unprecedented deployment of central forces in Bengal polls.
She accuses BJP of misusing agencies and influencing law enforcement.
CM raises concerns over voter deletions, NRC fears and farmer distress.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Centre had deployed an unusually large number of central forces in the state for the Assembly elections, questioning the intent behind the move and accusing the BJP of using state machinery to its advantage.
Speaking at a TMC rally in North 24 Parganas, Banerjee said she was surprised by the use of CRPF armoured vehicles for maintaining law and order. According to PTI, she claimed that central forces including the CRPF, ITBP, CISF and BSF, along with entities such as the railways, had been engaged for poll duties.
"Elections are a festival of democracy, not for killing anyone," she said, urging supporters to lodge FIRs if they face any atrocities. She added that around two lakh central personnel had been brought into the state. "This is unprecedented. Are they trying to intimidate me by deploying so many forces?" she asked.
Challenging the BJP, Banerjee said, "I want to see who has more power -- the armoured vehicles or the people," asserting she was not afraid of the party.
At another rally in Haripal in Hooghly district, she asked the Narendra Modi government to deploy such armoured vehicles in Manipur instead. "There has been unrest in Manipur for the last three years," she said, asking Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a public meeting there. "Go and see the difference, in Bengal people of all faiths live together in peace," she added.
Banerjee also drew a comparison with national security issues. "Terrorists come and kill Indians in Pahalgam, but they (the BJP government) cannot act against Pakistan; however, for the Bengal polls, Modi brings in all forces," she said. Reported PTI, April 22 marked the first anniversary of the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and led to a four-day military conflict after India responded with Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories.
Referring to Amit Shah’s recent remarks warning of strict action against troublemakers, Banerjee said such statements should only be made after winning the polls. "There is no chance of your victory," she added.
She also alleged that sections of the state police were acting in favour of the BJP. "Our police have become their associates; they no longer recognise me now, they know the BJP," she said, urging IAS, IPS and other officials to act impartially.
Citing a recent clash between TMC and BJP workers in Ekbalpore, Kolkata, she accused the police of targeting her party workers and questioned why BJP candidate for Kolkata Port Rakesh Singh had not been arrested. PTI reported that she also claimed a list of 1,000 TMC leaders and workers had been prepared for arrest ahead of polling.
"If one TMC worker is arrested, thousands of my mothers and sisters will come out," she warned.
Urging voters not to back the BJP, Banerjee alleged that large-scale deletions from voter lists could lead to deportations under the NRC. "If 90 lakh names can be deleted from the voter list in the SIR exercise, then half of the people of Bengal will be deported by way of NRC if they (BJP) comes to power," she said.
She also asked those enrolled for the Haj pilgrimage to vote before travelling to Mecca. "I assure you that our Haj Committee will take care of your pilgrimage," she said.
Banerjee accused the BJP of mobilising migrant workers to influence voting and alleged that the Election Commission was intimidating people through restrictions such as curbs on motorbike movement ahead of polling. She also claimed the BJP was using extensive resources for campaigning. "They have come to Bengal with 100 aircraft and several hundred helicopters, but they will not be seen after the polls are over," she said.
Addressing concerns among potato farmers over a price slump following a bumper crop, Banerjee asked them to sell produce in other states for better returns. The BJP has accused her government of causing losses by restricting such movement.
She further alleged that the railways were not providing rakes for transporting potatoes and advised farmers to use roadways instead. "They provide trains for bringing outsiders to Bengal but not rakes for transporting our potato produce," she said, according to PTI. She added that her government has provisions for crop insurance schemes for farmers, including potato growers.
(With inputs from PTI)