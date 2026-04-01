Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Blog, Don't Blink 2026: Heavyweight Clash In Manchester

Britain's Daniel Dubois gestures during the weigh-in, July 18, 2025, in London, ahead of his world heavyweight boxing title fight against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk. AP Photo

Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Updates, Don't Blink 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubios WBO World Heavyweight boxing clash at the Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on May 10, Sunday. Aptly taglined "Don't Blink," this all-British showdown features two of the division’s most concussive punchers, sharing a staggering 95% knockout ratio across their combined victories. Wardley, boxing’s "Cinderella story," rose from the white-collar scene to world champion status without a single amateur fight. He puts his 20-0-1 record on the line, relying on an iron chin and remarkable late-fight durability. Conversely, Dubois (22-3) brings elite experience and a thunderous jab, fresh off high-profile wins over Anthony Joshua and Filip Hrgovic. The bout is a classic clash of temperament and power. Dubois is the more technical boxer but has faced questions regarding his mindset under extreme pressure. Wardley, while sometimes defensively loose, has proven he can weather early storms to find a fight-ending shot. With a capacity crowd of 23,500 expected, this fight likely won't reach the judges' scorecards. Follow play-by-play updates of the boxing match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

10 May 2026, 02:19:06 am IST Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Updates, Don't Blink 2026: How Is Daniel Dubois' Form? Daniel Dubois enters tonight’s "Don't Blink" clash as the most rejuvenated force in the heavyweight division, having completely rebuilt his reputation through a series of dominant, high-stakes performances. Currently holding a record of 22-2 (21 KOs), Dubois has transitioned from a prospect with quit questions into a battle-hardened elite who thrives under the brightest lights.

10 May 2026, 01:56:36 am IST Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Updates, Don't Blink 2026: How Is Fabio Wardley's Form? Fabio Wardley enters this defense in the form of his life, riding a wave of momentum that has seen him transform from a domestic standout into a legitimate world-level threat. He is currently undefeated (20-0-1, 19 KOs) and has developed a reputation as one of the most resilient and dangerous closers in the heavyweight division.