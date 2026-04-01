Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Blog, Don't Blink 2026: Heavyweight Clash In Manchester

Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Updates, Don't Blink 2026: How Is Daniel Dubois' Form?
Daniel Dubois enters tonight’s "Don't Blink" clash as the most rejuvenated force in the heavyweight division, having completely rebuilt his reputation through a series of dominant, high-stakes performances. Currently holding a record of 22-2 (21 KOs), Dubois has transitioned from a prospect with quit questions into a battle-hardened elite who thrives under the brightest lights.
Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Updates, Don't Blink 2026: How Is Fabio Wardley's Form?
Fabio Wardley enters this defense in the form of his life, riding a wave of momentum that has seen him transform from a domestic standout into a legitimate world-level threat. He is currently undefeated (20-0-1, 19 KOs) and has developed a reputation as one of the most resilient and dangerous closers in the heavyweight division.
Fabio Wardley Vs Daniel Dubois Live Updates, Don't Blink 2026: Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the massive heavyweight showdown between undefeated WBO champion Fabio Wardley and the heavy-hitting Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois! Join us as we bring you every punch, round-by-round updates, and all the ringside drama from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester as these two British giants collide for world title supremacy.