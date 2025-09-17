Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

"Japan will not recognise a Palestinian state for now, probably to maintain relations with the United States and to avoid a hardening of Israel's attitude," the Asahi article stated, emphasizing the geopolitical tightrope Tokyo is navigating. Adding to the signal of restraint, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to skip a key September 22 meeting in New York focused on advancing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This gathering, set to occur on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, represents a pivotal moment for international efforts toward Palestinian statehood. Ishiba's absence is seen as a tacit indication of Japan's current position, though officials have stressed that the door remains open for future reconsideration.