India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

India joined 142 nations in supporting the UNGA resolution endorsing the 'New York Declaration,' underscoring its long-standing commitment to the two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination.
The declaration calls for an end to settlement activity, annexation, and blockade in Gaza, stressing that “absent decisive measures…the conflict will deepen and regional peace will remain elusive.”
In a major diplomatic step, India voted on Friday in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution endorsing the 'New York Declaration,' a framework aimed at resolving the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution.
The resolution, introduced by France, received overwhelming support with 142 countries backing it, 10 voting against, and 12 abstaining. It represents a renewed international effort to end the war in Gaza and establish a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.
The declaration specifically urges Israel to halt settlement expansion, cease land seizures, and abandon annexation plans, particularly in East Jerusalem and other occupied territories.
By aligning with the majority, India reinforced its position on dialogue and negotiation as the only path to peace, while reiterating its long-standing recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.
India’s vote is seen as consistent with its traditional Middle East policy, which has always favoured a negotiated two-state solution. It also places New Delhi among nations calling for a just and lasting peace in the region.
The resolution was opposed by 10 countries, including Israel, the United States, Argentina and Hungary. Their objections centered on clauses demanding an immediate halt to settlement activity and an explicit Israeli endorsement of the two-state framework.
The New York Declaration, first drafted at a high-level conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia in July, outlines several critical demands:
An immediate end to violence and incitement against Palestinians.
A complete halt to settlement and annexation activities in occupied territories.
Israel’s public renunciation of annexation or settlement policies.
Recognition of Gaza as an integral part of a unified Palestinian state, free from occupation, blockade, or forced displacement.
The text also emphasises the importance of international guarantees to protect the peace process, cautioning that without them, both regional and global security will be at risk. It reaffirmed “support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”
“Recent developments have highlighted, once again, and more than ever, the terrifying human toll and the grave implications for regional and international peace and security of the persistence of the Middle East conflict,” the declaration said, Financial Express reported.
It warned: “Absent decisive measures towards the two-state solution and robust international guarantees, the conflict will deepen and regional peace will remain elusive.”
The declaration concluded with a direct call: “the war in Gaza must end now,” further asserting that, “Gaza is an integral part of a Palestinian State and must be unified with the West Bank. There must be no occupation, siege, territorial reduction, or forced displacement.”