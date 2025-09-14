India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

India’s vote is seen as consistent with its traditional Middle East policy, which has always favoured a negotiated two-state solution. It also places New Delhi among nations calling for a just and lasting peace in the region.

The resolution was opposed by 10 countries, including Israel, the United States, Argentina and Hungary. Their objections centered on clauses demanding an immediate halt to settlement activity and an explicit Israeli endorsement of the two-state framework.

The New York Declaration, first drafted at a high-level conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia in July, outlines several critical demands: