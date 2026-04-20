Bengal SIR: In Nandigram, Defiance Isn't A Choice But A Shot At Survival

On the political front it is being pitched as a contest between two bhumiputras (sons of the soil), as quite ironically, Suvendu’s former associate Pabitra Kar, who jumped ship right before the polls, has been fielded by the TMC in the constituency. Adhikari, who is also contesting from the Bhabanipur constituency against Mamata Banerjee will certainly look to secure Nandigram for electoral insurance. The town, however, lies divided, as few believe that Adhikari’s political might and connect will make it a smooth sail for him while the others bet on Kar’s understanding of the inner mechanisms, knowledge of the subtler dynamics, and Mamata's legacy linked to the name of the land to wrest Nandigram back from the BJP.



Speaking to Outlook, Kar, who left the saffron camp owing to irreconcilable differences with Adhikari, says his primary objective is to make sure Nandigram gets to experience politics free of unrest, violence, and controversy, shedding the decades-old bias and burden. On being asked about SIR deletions in the constituency, he says despite a dent in the Muslim votes that have traditionally gone towards the TMC, the arithmetic would not affect TMC’s performance in the constituency. “Illegal voters will not be voting under my watch, but as announced by the Supreme Court, legitimate voters who have been deleted will find their way back to the rolls,” he said.