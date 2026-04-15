Bengal Elections 2026: SIR-Panic And Citizenship-Anxiety Unsettle Matua Community In Thakurnagar

Falling under the Gaighata assembly constituency, Thakurnagar, home to a large number of people from the Matua community, is the epicentre of Matua politics in the state. As the founding family of the sect, the Thakurs, navigate in-family conflicts and shifting allegiance, people from the community await answers after thousands find their names removed from voter rolls after SIR. 

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SIR voter deletion Matua community
In the Matua dominant constituency of Gaighata, many have found their names struck off electoral rolls after the SIR | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
Anita's name, like many others, was struck off the rolls despite furnishing all documents she had. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
Numerous deleted voters of Karola village in Gaighata are anxious of what follows after the elections. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
A deleted Matua voter at Karola, Thakurnagar. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Matua citizenship CAA issue
Numerous CAA helpdesks and offices have been set up around the Thakur Bari area in Thakurnagar. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
The names of all four members of Gouranga Pandey's family have been removed after the adjudication process.  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
Life goes on, in anxiety and hope, at Thakurnagar's Karola. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
Life goes on, in anxiety and hope, for Matua voters in Thakurnagar. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
A temple dedicated to founder of the Matua sect Harichand Thakur and his wife, Shanti Maata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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SIR voter deletion Matua community
Shops around Thakur Bari sell frames and figurines of prominent Matua reformers and leaders. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Thakur Bari Matua community
Once considered avarna (untouchables), Matuas have been a key support base for BJP in the state over the past decade. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Thakur Bari, Thakurnagar
Thakur Bari area, the spiritual centre of the Matua community, in Thakurnagar. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Subrata Thakur 
Sitting BJP MLA from Gaighata and a member of the Thakur family, Subrata Thakur  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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