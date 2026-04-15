Bengal Elections 2026: SIR-Panic And Citizenship-Anxiety Unsettle Matua Community In Thakurnagar
Falling under the Gaighata assembly constituency, Thakurnagar, home to a large number of people from the Matua community, is the epicentre of Matua politics in the state. As the founding family of the sect, the Thakurs, navigate in-family conflicts and shifting allegiance, people from the community await answers after thousands find their names removed from voter rolls after SIR.
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