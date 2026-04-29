Women’s Safety Top Priority: RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim’s Mother Speaks Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with BJP candidate from Panihati Assembly constituency Ratna Debnath during the campaign for her ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, at Panihati, in North 24 Parganas Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with BJP candidate from Panihati Assembly constituency Ratna Debnath during the campaign for her ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, at Panihati, in North 24 Parganas Photo: PTI