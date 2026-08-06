The New King Of Africa: Inside The Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers

Yan Diomande became the most expensive African footballer ever after completing his €125 million move to Real Madrid
The 19-year-old broke Nicolas Pepe's long-standing record, set when Arsenal signed him from Lille in 2019
Victor Osimhen, Omar Marmoush and Bryan Mbeumo also feature among Africa's most expensive transfers of all time
Yan Diomande has rewritten the history of African football by completing a monumental, record-breaking transfer from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid.
The 19-year-old Ivorian winger commanded a staggering initial fee of 125 million euros, in a package that could rise to 140 million with add-ons, making him the most expensive African player of all time.
This astronomical move by Los Blancos shatters a record that stood for seven years, since Arsenal signed Diomande's fellow Ivorian international, Nicolas Pepe, from Lille in 2019 for a then-unprecedented 80 million euros.
Pepe's historic switch now sits in second place, closely followed by Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian's explosive form at Lille prompted Napoli to splash out a massive 78.9 million euros in 2020, making him one of Africa's most coveted talents.
Other Heavyweights In The Top Five
The financial landscape of African talent remains highly competitive, as evidenced by a pair of massive Premier League blockbusters from 2025.
Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush made a sensational 75 million Euro switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City, matching the 75 million Manchester United paid to pry Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo away from Brentford.
Interestingly, Victor Osimhen etches his name into the top rankings a remarkable second time, tying Marmoush and Mbeumo at 75 million following his permanent, record-breaking transfer from Napoli to Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.
Just behind this trio is Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, who secured the seventh spot when Paris Saint-Germain acquired him from Inter Milan for 68 million euros, including add-ons, in 2021.
Completing The African Top 10
The tail end of Africa's top 10 most expensive transfers is dominated by high-profile moves to England.
Riyad Mahrez occupies the eighth position after Manchester City spent 67.8 million euros to sign the Algerian magician from Leicester City following his legendary Premier League title-winning heroics.
Rounding out the final two spots are Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus, who have had near-identical deals, around 63.8m euros each.
Kudus earned his valuation during his high-stakes inner-London move from West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur, while Aubameyang's prolific goal-scoring reputation drove Arsenal to dole out astronomical figures to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.