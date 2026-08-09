IND Vs SL XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Gurnoor Brar Strikes Again, Dinusha Falls For 9 | Sri Lanka 172/5

IND vs SLXI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Follow the score and play-by-play updates from Day 3 of the three-day practice match between Shubman Gill’s India and Sonal Dinusha’s Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Monday, August 9

Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar celebrating with his teammates after getting a wicket on day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up Test in Colombo

Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar celebrating with his teammates after getting a wicket on day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up Test in Colombo X/BCCI

Welcome to our live coverage of day 3 of the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match in Colombo promises an intriguing finish, with India resuming on 357/6, just six runs behind Sri Lanka XI’s 363/8 declared total. Devdutt Padikkal has been the standout performer, remaining unbeaten on 142 after a confident century, while Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with a useful half-century. With only one day left, India will look to complete its batting workout before giving the bowlers another opportunity ahead of the Test series. The focus will also be on players competing for places, particularly after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel failed to make substantial contributions. Day 3 could therefore offer one final chance to impress before the real contest begins.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Aug 2026, 01:54:54 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Brar strikes again! Dinusha departs for 9 after edging one into the safe hands of Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps. India get another timely breakthrough as Sri Lanka XI lose their fifth wicket. SL XI: 165/5 (68)

9 Aug 2026, 01:24:11 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Jadeja strikes! Anjala Bandara’s patient 35-run knock comes to an end as he chips one to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who takes a comfortable catch. Sri Lanka XI are 144/4 after 33 overs, with Nipun Dhananjaya joining the action.

9 Aug 2026, 12:58:38 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Lunch Break Over! The players are back out in the middle for the post-lunch session. Sri Lanka XI resume at 106/3, with Nishan Madushka unbeaten on 63 and Anjala Bandara on 15. India will look for quick wickets.

9 Aug 2026, 12:10:17 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Lunch! Lunch: Sri Lanka XI 106/3 after 24 overs. Nishan Madushka has anchored the innings with a composed 63 off 73 balls, while Anjala Bandara has provided support with 15 off 16. India have managed just one wicket in the session, with Saransh Jain yet to make an impact. The hosts now lead by 72 runs heading into the final session. SL XI: 106/3 (24)

9 Aug 2026, 11:48:31 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Wicket and a fifty for Madushka! Gurnoor Brar strikes first ball of the 19th over as Pavan Rathnayake departs for 16, caught by substitute Harsh Dubey. Nishan Madushka then brings up a well-crafted half-century with a single to long-on. Sri Lanka XI are 83/3 after 19 overs, with Madushka unbeaten on 50. SL XI: 83/3 (19)

9 Aug 2026, 11:15:09 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: SL take 49-run lead! Sri Lanka XI continue to keep India’s bowlers at bay, reaching 43/2 after 13 overs. Nishan Madushka has settled in with a patient 30 off 44 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake is yet to get going on 1 off 11. With a 49-run lead, the hosts will look to build a sizeable advantage from here.

9 Aug 2026, 10:46:31 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Prasidh Krishna strikes! Pasindu Sooriyabandara is cleaned up for 4 as the India pacer sneaks one through the batter’s defence. Sri Lanka XI slip to 26/2 after eight overs, with Nishan Madushka still at the crease. Pavan Rathnayake joins him, but India are firmly on top early on. SL XI: 26/2

9 Aug 2026, 10:31:03 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Siraj draws first blood! Ravindu Rasantha is trapped plumb in front for 8, as the India pacer gets one to straighten and beats the batter’s defence. Sri Lanka XI are now 9/1 after five overs, with Siraj putting the hosts under early pressure. Pasindu Sooriyabandara walks in at No. 3. SL XI: 9/1

9 Aug 2026, 10:06:24 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Warm-Up Match Day 3: Action Begins! Mohammed Siraj has the new ball in hand as Nishan Madushka takes strike, with Ravindu Rasantha at the non-striker’s end. India will look to make an early breakthrough and put pressure on the Sri Lanka XI batters.