Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: SCO Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2: Scotland won the toss and opted to bat first against Nepal in Match 104 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on May 12, 2026

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Nepal vs Scotland ICC World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 104 NEP v SCO
Nepal cricketers celebrate their win against UAE in 2nd T20I at Kirtipur. | Photo: X/CricketNep
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nepal face Scotland in Match 104 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 in Kirtipur on Tuesday

  • Scotland won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Find out when and where to watch the Nepal vs Scotland match live on TV and online

Nepal will look to continue their good form when they host Scotland in Match 104 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The hosts began their home campaign with a dominant 81-run win over Oman on Tuesday. Aasif Sheikh starred with a 94-run knock, helping Nepal post 256, before Gulshan Jha’s five-wicket spell restricted Oman to 175.

The Rhinos will look to string together a winning run as they host Scotland. The Scots are coming off the back of a four-wicket loss to Namibia last month, but will still be considered slight favourites in today’s match.

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2: Toss Update

Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and opted to bat first.

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2: Playing XIs

Nepal: Binod Bhandari (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Scotland: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Michael English, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson.

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Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2: Full Squads

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Ishan Pandey, Sompal Kami.

Scotland: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Mark Watt, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Brad Currie, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Ollie Jones, Owen Gould, Michael English, Safyaan Sharif.

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match being played?

A

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be played on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 9:15 AM IST. The match will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Q

Where to watch the Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match live online?

A

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match live on TV?

A

The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match will not be televised on any platforms in India.

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