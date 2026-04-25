Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Khuzaima Tanveer Castles Aasif Sheikh | NEP 8/1 (3)

Nepal take on UAE in match 97 of CWC League 2 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25. Photo: X/CricketNep

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 97 of ICC CWC League 2 between NEP and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25. The Rhinos are currently placed 7th in the League 2 points table with 5 wins and 13 losses to their name. Aarif Sheikh (463) has been their highest run-scorer of the tournament, while Sandip Lamichhane has scalped the most wickets (23). On the other hand, UAE are at the bottom most position in the table with 5 wins and 15 losses to their credit. They will be desperate to bag a win and climb up the points table. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Apr 2026, 09:30:19 am IST Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: NEP Innings Underway! Aasif Sheikh is bowled! Khuzaima Tanveer gets the big wicket of Aasif Sheikh, who departs after scoring just 7 off 6 ball. NEP 8/1 (2)

25 Apr 2026, 09:22:26 am IST Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Playing XIs Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh(w), Basir Ahamad, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rohit Paudel(c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

25 Apr 2026, 09:06:21 am IST Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Toss Update United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to bowl against Nepal.

25 Apr 2026, 08:47:10 am IST Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Recent T20I Series Both teams played a two-match T20I series recently which finished at 1-1 after Nepal beat UAE in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets. UAE won the first match of the series by 6 wickets.

25 Apr 2026, 08:28:57 am IST Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Streaming Details While the CWC League 2 match between Nepal and UAE will not be televised, it can be streamed live on the Fancode app in India. The action will begin from 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 25.