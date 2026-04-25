Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Khuzaima Tanveer Castles Aasif Sheikh | NEP 8/1 (3)

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of match 97 between NEP and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25

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Vikas Patwal
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Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026
Nepal take on UAE in match 97 of CWC League 2 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25. Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 97 of ICC CWC League 2 between NEP and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25. The Rhinos are currently placed 7th in the League 2 points table with 5 wins and 13 losses to their name. Aarif Sheikh (463) has been their highest run-scorer of the tournament, while Sandip Lamichhane has scalped the most wickets (23). On the other hand, UAE are at the bottom most position in the table with 5 wins and 15 losses to their credit. They will be desperate to bag a win and climb up the points table. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: NEP Innings Underway!

Aasif Sheikh is bowled! Khuzaima Tanveer gets the big wicket of Aasif Sheikh, who departs after scoring just 7 off 6 ball.

NEP 8/1 (2)

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Playing XIs

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh(w), Basir Ahamad, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rohit Paudel(c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Toss Update

United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to bowl against Nepal.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Recent T20I Series

Both teams played a two-match T20I series recently which finished at 1-1 after Nepal beat UAE in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets. UAE won the first match of the series by 6 wickets.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Streaming Details

While the CWC League 2 match between Nepal and UAE will not be televised, it can be streamed live on the Fancode app in India. The action will begin from 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 25.

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're back to make your weekend even special with the live coverage of match 98 of ICC CWC League 2 2026 between Nepal and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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