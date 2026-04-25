Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Take On Emirates In Quest Of WC Spot

Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of match 98 between NEP and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25

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Vikas Patwal
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Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026
Nepal take on UAE in match 98 of CWC League 2 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25. Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 98 of ICC CWC League 2 between NEP and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25. The Rhinos are currently placed 7th in the League 2 points table with 5 wins and 13 losses to their name. Aarif Sheikh (463) has been their highest run-scorer of the tournament, while Sandip Lamichhane has scalped the most wickets (23). On the other hand, UAE are at the bottom most position in the table with 5 wins and 15 losses to their credit. They will be desperate to bag a win and climb up the points table. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
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Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, CWC League 2 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're back to make your weekend even special with the live coverage of match 98 of ICC CWC League 2 2026 between Nepal and UAE at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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