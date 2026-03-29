Andrew Garfield Hails Harry Potter Films Amidst Row Over JK Rowling Anti-Trans Views

Andrew Garfield has backed Harry Potter films amid a row over JK Rowling's anti-trans views.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield on Harry Potter films Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Andrew Garfield has defended watching Harry Potter movies even if it's 'controversial'.

  • The Oscar nominee, without taking JK Rowling's name, referred to her as “she who shall remain nameless”, taking a dig at her anti-trans views.

  • Garfield praised Daniel Radcliffe‘s performance as well as that of other cast members.

British-American actor Andrew Garfield has revealed that he recently watched the Harry Potter films for the very first time. He praised the cast and crew members of the films but seemingly criticised author JK Rowling without naming her. The Amazing Spider-Man alum said he watched the films knowing that it was “controversial.” 

Garfield, who is currently promoting The Magic Faraway Tree, said “we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless,” indirectly referring to Rowling. 

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Andrew Garfield on watching Harry Potter films

During an interview with Hits Radio on Thursday, March 26, Garfield heaped praise on original Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and other cast and crew members. 

"Daniel is so goddamn good. Honestly, I hadn’t watched the Harry Potter movies until recently," he said. "He's really good in those movies. Those Harry Potter movies are really good."

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"I know it’s controversial and we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit… the essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craft people," he added.

"I'm working with a wonderful makeup artist, Claire, who worked on the creatures… you can't throw the baby out with the bathwater. There are so many beautiful artists that worked on those films. I have a newfound appreciation for all of the artists," the Oscar nominee said further.

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The Harry Potter film series, which was adapted from Rowling's best-selling fantasy seven-novel series, began in 2001. The author has faced backlash over her repeated anti-trans comments.

Coming back to the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, it will be aired on HBO on Christmas Day 2026. The first teaser from the reboot version was unveiled recently. The series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

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