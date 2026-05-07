Spurs 133-95 Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Wembanyama Dominance Levels Semifinal Series

The San Antonio Spurs crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-95 in Game 2 of the NBA 2026 Western Conference semifinals at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday. The hosts raced to a double-digit lead early courtesy of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, leading by 25 at halftime. Wembanyama was the star of the show, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and nine blocks, leading a defence that forced 22 turnovers. Rookie guard Stephon Castle chipped in 21 points, while Fox added 16. Minnesota struggled to find a rhythm and were handed their largest postseason defeat in history. The series is now tied 1-1, ahead of Game 3 in Minneapolis on Friday.

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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, right, is blocked by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, as he drives to the basket during the second half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, and forward Keldon Johnson, second from right, reacts to a play with teammates during the second half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after he was fouled during the second half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) battles Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and guard Bones Hyland (8) for a rebound during the second half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) pass around San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball- Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket aginst San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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