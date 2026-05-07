Spurs 133-95 Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Wembanyama Dominance Levels Semifinal Series
The San Antonio Spurs crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-95 in Game 2 of the NBA 2026 Western Conference semifinals at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday. The hosts raced to a double-digit lead early courtesy of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, leading by 25 at halftime. Wembanyama was the star of the show, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and nine blocks, leading a defence that forced 22 turnovers. Rookie guard Stephon Castle chipped in 21 points, while Fox added 16. Minnesota struggled to find a rhythm and were handed their largest postseason defeat in history. The series is now tied 1-1, ahead of Game 3 in Minneapolis on Friday.
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