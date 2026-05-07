China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

US Senator Steve Daines called for “de-escalation, not decoupling” and hinted at possible future purchases of Boeing aircraft following the leaders’ talks.

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Outlook News Desk
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Trump and Xi last met in person in October on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Wang Yi said China-US relations have remained broadly stable despite “many twists and disruptions.”

  • US President Donald Trump is expected visit to Beijing next week.

  • Washington is pressing China to use its influence with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and help reduce tensions in West Asia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said ties between China and the United States have remained broadly stable despite “many twists and disruptions”, as he called on both sides to work together for global peace ahead of US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to Beijing next week.

Speaking during a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation led by Senator Steve Daines, Wang credited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump with “helping steer the direction of bilateral relations at critical moments.”

“Over the past year, China-U.S. relations have gone through many twists and disruptions, but we have still managed to maintain overall stability,” Wang said.

Daines, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a strong Trump ally, echoed the sentiment, saying both countries should prioritise stability in ties.

Strait of Hormuz - WIKI; Representative image
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BY Outlook News Desk

“I strongly believe that we want to de-escalate, not decouple. We want stability, we want mutual respect,” he said.

Daines added that after the leaders’ meeting next week, “perhaps we could see some more Boeing airplanes purchased, which I know would be something we would like to see.”

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The senator also acknowledged China’s role in efforts to ease tensions in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, pointing to Wang’s meeting on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as evidence of Beijing’s engagement.

Ahead of Trump’s May 14-15 visit to China, Washington has been urging Beijing to use its influence with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes.

This marks Daines’ second visit to China since Trump returned to office last year. He had earlier travelled to Beijing in March 2025, when the two countries were engaged in disputes over trade tariffs and efforts to curb the illegal fentanyl trade.

(with inputs from AP)

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