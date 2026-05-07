Toluca 4-0 LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Red Devils Storm Into All-Mexican Final
Toluca beat Los Angeles FC 4-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 semi-final second leg at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Wednesday, advancing 5-2 on aggregate to face Tigres UANL in an all-Mexican final. After a goalless first half, the breakthrough came five minutes after the restart, when Helinho converted a penalty after a handball inside the box. Just nine minutes later, Everardo Lopez doubled the lead to put the hosts in control. The visitors' night worsened when Ryan Porteous was sent off in the 88th minute, leaving them to finish the match with ten men. As LAFC pushed forward searching for an equaliser, Toluca struck twice through Paulinho in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive victory.
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