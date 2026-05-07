Toluca 4-0 LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Red Devils Storm Into All-Mexican Final

Toluca beat Los Angeles FC 4-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 semi-final second leg at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Wednesday, advancing 5-2 on aggregate to face Tigres UANL in an all-Mexican final. After a goalless first half, the breakthrough came five minutes after the restart, when Helinho converted a penalty after a handball inside the box. Just nine minutes later, Everardo Lopez doubled the lead to put the hosts in control. The visitors' night worsened when Ryan Porteous was sent off in the 88th minute, leaving them to finish the match with ten men. As LAFC pushed forward searching for an equaliser, Toluca struck twice through Paulinho in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive victory.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer
Players of Mexico's Toluca celebrate after beating the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
1/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Antonio Briseno
Antonio Briseno of Mexico's Toluca celebrates after beating the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Jeremy Ebobisse
Jeremy Ebobisse of the United States' Los Angeles FC, right, and Simon Santiago of Mexico's Toluca compete for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Luis Garcia
Luis Garcia goalkeeper of Mexico's Toluca celebrates after his teammate Paulinho scored against of the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Pavel Perez
Pavel Perez of Mexico's Toluca, right, challenges Jeremy Ebobisse of the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Denis Bouanga
Denis Bouanga of the United States' Los Angeles FC, left, goes for the ball followed by Bruno Mendez of Mexico's Toluca during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Everardo Lopez
Everardo Lopez of Mexico's Toluca, right, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against of the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Son Heung-Min
Son Heung-Min, right, and Mathieu Choiniere of the United States' Los Angeles FC react after Everardo Lopez of Mexico's Toluca scored during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Son Heung-Min
Son Heung-Min of the United States' Los Angeles FC, right, and Bruno Mendez of Mexico's Toluca vie for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Soccer-Ryan Porteous
Ryan Porteous of the United States' Los Angeles FC, front, and Jesus Angulo of Mexico's Toluca vie for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  2. LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

  4. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  5. Hardik Pandya: A Mumbai Promise Or An IPL Conundrum?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  2. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  3. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  4. Allahabad HC: Forest Rights Act Must Guide All Claims, Tharu Tribe Gets Fresh Chance

  5. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches School Management Committee Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  3. China, Iran hold Talks In Beijing As Pressure Mounts Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  4. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  5. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report