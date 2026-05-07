Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

Australia return for their first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2022, with Rawalpindi and Lahore set to stage the three-match contest later this month

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Pakistan vs Australia three-match ODI series May June 2026 details
Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan will host Australia for a three-match ODI series next month

  • The series begins on May 30 in Rawalpindi, followed by games in Lahore on June 2 and 4

  • This is part of Australia’s white-ball schedule, following a T20 series earlier this year that Pakistan won 3-0

Pakistan will host Australia in a three-match ODI series later this month, marking the visitors’ first bilateral 50-over tour of the country in four years. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the series on Thursday, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

This marks the second leg of Australia’s white-ball tour of Pakistan. In January and February, Pakistan swept the T20I series 3-0 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Last year, Australia travelled to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy. The Aussies secured a crucial victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series: Schedule

Australia will arrive in Pakistan on May 23, with the ODI series beginning on May 30 in Rawalpindi. The remaining two matches will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on June 2 and June 4.

  • May 30: 1st ODI in Rawalpindi

  • June 2: 2nd ODI in Lahore

  • June 4: 3rd ODI in Lahore

Australia will be without several senior players for the start of the series, including captain Pat Cummins. Cricket Australia has allowed players to complete their IPL 2026 commitments before joining the national side.

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Q

When does the Pakistan vs Australia ODI series start?

A

The Pakistan vs Australia series begins on May 30, 2026 with the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

Q

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia ODIs be played?

A

Matches will be staged at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Q

What happened in the earlier T20I series?

A

Pakistan swept the T20I series 3‑0 earlier this year ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

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