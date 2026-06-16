Modi-Trump Meeting at G7 to Focus on Trade Deal Amid Tensions Over Indian Sailors' Deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on June 17.
Progress on the India-US trade deal is expected to be a key focus of the bilateral talks.
The meeting comes amid India's concerns over attacks on tankers carrying Indian sailors and ongoing instability in the Strait of Hormuz.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to hold bilateral talks on June 17 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, marking their first face-to-face meeting since Modi visited Washington in February 2025 after Trump's return to the White House.
The meeting comes at a crucial juncture in India-US relations, with both countries engaged in negotiations over a long-awaited trade agreement even as tensions linger over tariffs, India's energy ties with Russia, and the deaths of Indian sailors in recent US military actions near the Strait of Hormuz.
Trade Deal in Focus
According to White House officials, progress on the India-US trade deal is expected to be a key agenda item during the talks. Negotiations have been underway for several months, with both sides seeking greater market access and expanded economic cooperation.
US officials have described India and the United States as natural economic partners with significant potential to increase bilateral trade, particularly in sectors such as energy, manufacturing and agriculture. While both governments remain optimistic, officials have indicated that a final agreement is unlikely to be signed during the summit.
Instead, the Modi-Trump meeting is expected to help assess progress in negotiations and provide direction for officials working to bridge remaining differences.
Sailors' Deaths Cast Shadow Over Talks
The bilateral discussions will also take place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia and India's concerns over attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members.
The conflict involving Iran has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that handles nearly one-fifth of global oil trade. The disruption has rattled energy markets and raised concerns for major oil-importing countries, including India.
New Delhi's concerns intensified after a series of attacks on tankers carrying Indian sailors near Oman. One vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers was reportedly disabled by US forces, though all crew members were rescued. Another tanker was later struck, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors, while a third vessel carrying Indian crew members also came under attack.
Following the incidents, India lodged a strong protest with Washington and summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed concern over the use of force against civilian shipping and stressed the need to safeguard international maritime commerce.
Hormuz Crisis and Regional Stability
The developments come as Trump pursues a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran. The US president has suggested that an agreement could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease tensions in the region. US officials have also indicated that discussions on securing and demining the waterway could take place with allies during the G7 summit.
For India, stability in the Gulf remains critical given its dependence on energy imports and the impact of shipping disruptions on global oil prices.
Modi's attendance at the G7 Summit forms part of a broader visit to France and Slovakia. In France, he is expected to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on defence, technology and innovation, while his visit to Slovakia will be the first by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence in 1993.
As trade negotiations continue and concerns over maritime security grow, the Modi-Trump meeting is likely to be closely watched for signals on the future direction of India-US relations.