ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

England qualified for the semifinals after beating Pakistan by two wickets in the Super 8 stage
Harry Brook’s match-winning century proved decisive in the chase
India and Pakistan now face tight qualification scenarios heading into remaining matches
The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage is beginning to separate contenders from hopefuls, and Tuesday’s results may well prove decisive in shaping the semifinal lineup. England’s dramatic win over Pakistan in Kandy not only produced one of the standout performances of the tournament but also confirmed the first semifinalist of this edition.
With Harry Brook leading from the front in a tense chase, England secured qualification while simultaneously pushing Pakistan into a survival battle heading into the final round of matches.
Attention now quickly shifts to Wednesday’s crucial clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Colombo, a fixture that could further complicate the group standings and carries a lot of importance for Gropu 2 teams, especially Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Let’s have a look at the biggest news and talking points from February 24 at the T20 World Cup:
England Become First Team to Reach Semifinals
England became the first side to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after edging past Pakistan in a thrilling Super 8 clash at Pallekele. Pakistan posted 164/9 in 20 overs, powered by Sahibzada Farhan’s 63, but England successfully chased the target, finishing at 166/8 in 19.1 overs to seal a dramatic two-wicket victory.
England have looked increasingly settled as the tournament has progressed, combining aggressive batting with disciplined bowling at key moments.
Harry Brook’s Century Changes the Tournament Narrative
Captain Harry Brook’s stunning century turned the Pakistan game on its head. Chasing a competitive total, England were briefly under pressure before Brook counterattacked with remarkable composure, bringing up a match-winning hundred that now stands among the best knocks of the tournament.
The move to sent himself at No. 3 really paid off. While all the other players were seen struggling it was Brook himself who kept scoring runs at a great pace. He played a magnificent 100-run knock of 51 balls and became the fourth centurion of the ongoing tournament.
Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-Tournament
India were dealt an unexpected off-field development after Rinku Singh returned home due to personal reasons, forcing the team management to bring in a replacement during the Super 8 phase. While India’s core combination remains intact, such changes during a global tournament always test squad balance and adaptability.
Rinku Singh's father is in serious condition and has been admitted to a local hospital in Greater Nodia. It is being speculated that the Indian team is likely to replace him with Sanju Samson.
India’s Qualification Scenario Still Under Control
Despite an embarrasing loss agianst South Africa, India remain in a relatively strong position. Victories in their remaining Super 8 fixtures, starting with the upcoming clash against Zimbabwe, would likely make their case stronger for a semifinal spot.
However, a loss against West Indies would force thems to depend on other fixtures' results. Also, the net run rate could still come into play if multiple teams finish level on points, meaning dominant wins may become just as important as simply collecting two points.
Pakistan’s Semifinal Hopes Depend on Results Elsewhere
Pakistan’s defeat to England has left their campaign hanging in the balance. While they are still mathematically alive, qualification is no longer entirely in their control. Pakistan now require a win in their last Super 8 match which will be against the hosts Sri Lanka.
The Men in Green have one point after their first Super 8 clash against New Zealand got washed out. However, that wouldn't be enough for them to get a place in the semi-final.