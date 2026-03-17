Man City Vs Real Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Manchester City Vs Real Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the MCI vs RMA Round of 16 second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Manchester City Vs Real Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, reacts after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester City face Real Madrid on Wednesday, 18 March at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie

  • The match will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website

  • The two sides have met 16 times in the Champions League, with Madrid winning six matches, City five, while five encounters have ended in draws

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday, 18 March at the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts head into the decisive encounter facing a steep challenge after a 3–0 defeat in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Federico Valverde proved the difference on that night, scoring a remarkable first-half hat-trick that handed the Spanish side a commanding advantage heading into the return fixture.

City’s defeat in Madrid also sparked debate over the tactical approach of manager Pep Guardiola. Several regular starters, including Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki, began the match on the bench, while Savinho was handed a rare start after recently returning from injury.

Guardiola also experimented with a reshuffled midfield featuring Bernardo Silva alongside Rodri, while Nico O'Reilly was deployed in an unfamiliar left-back role. The City boss defended his decisions after the match but may opt for a more conventional lineup for the return leg.

Recent performances have also raised questions about City’s attacking form. A 1–1 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend highlighted their struggles in front of goal.

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Erling Haaland has scored only four times in his last 17 appearances, while Foden and other attacking players have also found it difficult to consistently influence matches.

Although City’s defence has shown signs of improvement compared to earlier in the campaign, their attacking inconsistency remains a concern heading into such a crucial match.

Meanwhile, Madrid arrive in Manchester in confident mood after a convincing 4–1 win over Elche CF in La Liga at the weekend. Managed by Álvaro Arbeloa, Los Blancos have won four of their last five matches across competitions and possess a formidable record in the Champions League knockout rounds.

With a three-goal cushion already secured from the first leg, the Spanish giants will look to manage the game effectively and secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head Record

Manchester City and Real Madrid have faced each other 16 times in the UEFA Champions League, with the rivalry remaining closely balanced. Madrid hold a slight edge with six victories, while City have won five matches, and the remaining five encounters have ended in draws.

City lifted their maiden Champions League trophy in 2023 under manager Pep Guardiola. Madrid, meanwhile, remain the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won the European title a record 15 times.

Manchester City Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Predicted Lineups

Man City: Donnarumma (goalkeeper); Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush

Real Madrid: Courtois (goalkeeper); Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2: Live Streaming

Q

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played?

A

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played on Wednesday, 18 March at 1:30 AM IST.

Q

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played?

A

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Q

Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match?

A

The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Round of 16 second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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