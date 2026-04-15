Bayern vs Real Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Bayern Munich face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg on Wednesday
Bayern lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu
Find out when and where to watch the Bayern vs Real Madrid match live on TV and online
Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final tie on Wednesday. The Bavarian giants have a one-goal advantage from the first leg in Madrid, and will look to use their home advantage to book a place in the semi-finals.
Vincent Kompany’s men secured a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, with Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scoring for the German giants. However, Kylian Mbappe’s 74th-minute strike has kept the Spanish side in contention.
While Bayern will be considered the favourites for tonight’s clash, Real Madrid are far from done. Los Blancos need just one goal to level the scores on aggregate.
“The advantage is that we won the first leg, but it’s just one goal. It can go either way,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. “Real Madrid are a tough one, but we’ve got a slight advantage.”
Real Madrid have been disappointing domestically, sitting nine points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings. However, Los Blancos remain unbeaten in their last four away games against Bayern, and their pedigree in the UEFA Champions League is beyond question.
“We are Real Madrid. If there’s a team that comes to this stadium thinking they can make a comeback, it’s us,” head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said. “We are the team with 15 European Cups. … No one can predict tomorrow's result with certainty, but we are Real Madrid, and we will return with our crest and pride.”
Bayern vs Real Madrid: Head-To-Head Record
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have faced each other on 29 occasions across all competitions. Bayern hold a slight edge with 13 wins, compared to 12 victories for Real Madrid. Four games have ended in draws.
Bayern vs Real Madrid: Team News
Bayern Munich will be without teenage prodigy Lennart Karl, who is out with a muscle injury. Back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (muscle), Cassiano Kiala (ligament), David Santos (thigh), and Wisdom Mike (tendon) are all long-term absentees.
However, a big boost for Vincent Kompany is the availability of Harry Kane. The English striker was rested during the last match against FC St. Pauli after a knock in the first leg.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with the Belgian still nursing a thigh injury. Raul Asencio is also out with an illness, and Rodrygo will not return before December, having suffered a cruciate ligament injury.
Aurelien Tchoameni is suspended, having picked up a third yellow card in the first leg.
Bayern vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.
Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.
Bayern vs Real Madrid: Prediction
Real Madrid remain as lethal as ever in the Champions League, and, with the La Liga race all but lost, their entire focus will be on scripting a comeback against Bayern. However, the German giants remain in superb form in both domestic and continental competitions and will likely secure a hard-fought win at home.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid
Bayern vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg being played?
The Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be played on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday. The game will be hosted at Allianz Arena in Munich.
Where to watch the Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live online?
The Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live on TV?
The Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.