Bayern vs Real Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the BAY vs RMA quarter-final second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final Leg 2
Bayern's Munich's players acknowledge fans at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Bayern Munich in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Christian Charisius via AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg on Wednesday

  • Bayern lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu

  • Find out when and where to watch the Bayern vs Real Madrid match live on TV and online

Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final tie on Wednesday. The Bavarian giants have a one-goal advantage from the first leg in Madrid, and will look to use their home advantage to book a place in the semi-finals.

Vincent Kompany’s men secured a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, with Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scoring for the German giants. However, Kylian Mbappe’s 74th-minute strike has kept the Spanish side in contention.

While Bayern will be considered the favourites for tonight’s clash, Real Madrid are far from done. Los Blancos need just one goal to level the scores on aggregate.

“The advantage is that we won the first leg, but it’s just one goal. It can go either way,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. “Real Madrid are a tough one, but we’ve got a slight advantage.”

Real Madrid have been disappointing domestically, sitting nine points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings. However, Los Blancos remain unbeaten in their last four away games against Bayern, and their pedigree in the UEFA Champions League is beyond question.

Related Content
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and teammate Joshua Kimmich look at the fans after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Bavarians Take First Leg Honours
Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. - AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Highlights, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 1: Die Roten End 14-Year Drought At Los Blanco's Turf
Real Madrid's Eder Militao reacts after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane reacts during Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Atalanta Bergamo in Munich, Germany. - | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
Will Harry Kane Play Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final Against Real Madrid?
Related Content

“We are Real Madrid. If there’s a team that comes to this stadium thinking they can make a comeback, it’s us,” head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said. “We are the team with 15 European Cups. … No one can predict tomorrow's result with certainty, but we are Real Madrid, and we will return with our crest and pride.”

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Head-To-Head Record

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have faced each other on 29 occasions across all competitions. Bayern hold a slight edge with 13 wins, compared to 12 victories for Real Madrid. Four games have ended in draws.

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Team News

Bayern Munich will be without teenage prodigy Lennart Karl, who is out with a muscle injury. Back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (muscle), Cassiano Kiala (ligament), David Santos (thigh), and Wisdom Mike (tendon) are all long-term absentees.

However, a big boost for Vincent Kompany is the availability of Harry Kane. The English striker was rested during the last match against FC St. Pauli after a knock in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with the Belgian still nursing a thigh injury. Raul Asencio is also out with an illness, and Rodrygo will not return before December, having suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Aurelien Tchoameni is suspended, having picked up a third yellow card in the first leg.

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Prediction

Real Madrid remain as lethal as ever in the Champions League, and, with the La Liga race all but lost, their entire focus will be on scripting a comeback against Bayern. However, the German giants remain in superb form in both domestic and continental competitions and will likely secure a hard-fought win at home.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid

Bayern vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg being played?

A

The Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be played on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday. The game will be hosted at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Q

Where to watch the Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live online?

A

The Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live on TV?

A

The Bayern vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rasikh Salam Picks Four-For To Bundle Lucknow For 146 In 20 Overs

  2. MI Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Desperate Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Test In Indian Premier League

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  4. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

  4. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

  2. Disenfranchised Before The Polls? Protest In Kolkata Spotlights Deleted Voters

  3. Ambedkar Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh is Marked by Reports of Violence Against Dalits

  4. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

  5. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Could Resume Talks In Islamabad In The Next Two Days: Report

  2. Strait Talk: Trump Dials Prime Minister Modi, Briefs Him On West Asia Crisis

  3. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. The Rise And Fall Of Orbánism: The Controversial Prime Ministerial Opinions Of Viktor Orbán

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships