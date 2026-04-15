Bayern vs Real Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Bayern's Munich's players acknowledge fans at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Bayern Munich in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Christian Charisius via AP

Bayern's Munich's players acknowledge fans at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Bayern Munich in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Christian Charisius via AP