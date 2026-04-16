UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Semi-Finals: Which Teams Have Qualified And When Are The Matches?

All four teams are now just two matches away from the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30

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UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Semi-Finals
Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The final 4 teams are locked in for the semis of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26

  • Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain cruised past Liverpool

  • Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona; Arsenal saw off Sporting CP in the other bracket

The final 4 is set. The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals concluded last night with a series of dramatic results and now it's down to just 4 teams, who will compete for the biggest prize of Europe’s elite Football.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain remain the team to beat after a commanding 4-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool, 2-0 each at the Parc des Princes (1st leg) and Anfield (2nd leg).

Despite finishing outside of top 8 during the league stage and failing to secure a direct round of 16 spot, the Parisians staged an emphatic turnaround, winning each and every match since then.

The presence of last season's Ballon d'or winner Ousmane Dembele up front coupled with their solid midfield and defensive structure has made PSG a real threat.

They are joined by 6-time winners and German giants Bayern Munich, who emerged from a chaotic, high-scoring tie against the most successful outfit of this competition - Real Madrid.

The Bavarians progressed to the semis, thanks to a 6-4 score line on aggregate 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and 4-3 at the Allianz Arena.

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Vincent Kompany's men survived a frantic second leg last night in front of home support to keep their European ambitions alive. They are eyeing their first Champions League title since the 2019-20 season, when they lifted the trophy without losing a single match.

This was also the first time since the 2023/24 season that Bayern qualified for the final 4s of the tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, English Premier League leaders Arsenal displayed their typical tactical and defensive discipline to see off Portugal's Sporting CP and reach the last four.

After securing a slim lead in Lisbon, the Gunners held Sporting CP to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium to advance.

Their opponents will be Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, who triumphed in an intense all-Spanish clash against Barcelona. Despite a narrow defeat in the 2nd leg, Atletico’s 3-2 aggregate victory ensured that La Rojiblanco returned to the semi-final stage for the first time since 2016/17.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When Are The Semi-Finals?

The semi-final fixtures are scheduled for late April and early May. Paris Saint-Germain will host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes for the 1st leg on April 29 with the return leg in Munich set for May 7.

Atletico Madrid will welcome Arsenal to the Metropolitano on April 30, before the deciding leg takes place at the Emirates on May 6.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Where Is The Final?

All four teams are now just two matches away from the final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on May 30.

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