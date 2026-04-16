UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Semi-Finals: Which Teams Have Qualified And When Are The Matches?

Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue