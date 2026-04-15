Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Bavarians Eye Semi-Final Spot Against Los Blancos

Joshua Kimmich, centre, sent Bayern Munich through with a bullet header in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg match against Arsenal. Nick Potts/PA

Willkommen! Well, that's German for 'welcome' as Bayern Munich prepare to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena. Bayern secured a 2-1 win in the away leg of their UCL quarterfinal. RMA know a goal could bring them back in the contest and dangle some of the BAY nerves. Get the play-by-play updates and live score for the Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final second leg, at the Allianz Arena, right here

LIVE UPDATES

15 Apr 2026, 10:45:21 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Form Guide Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W Real Madrid: W-W-L-L-D

15 Apr 2026, 10:31:03 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: H2H Total matches: 29

Bayern won: 13

Madrid won: 12

Draws: 4

