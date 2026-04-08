Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich: Who Won Yesterday In UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg - Check Result

Harry Kane set up the opening goal for Luis Diaz following exchange with Serge Gnabry and then scored the second, ensuring a 2-1 victory for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
real madrid vs bayern munich uefa champions league 2025-26 match report
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the winner against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 first leg quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in first leg of UCL 2025-26 quarter-final clash

  • Harry Kane and Luis Diaz scored the goals for Bayern Munich

  • Kylian Mbappe scored the solitary goal for Real Madrid

Harry Kane delivered for Bayern Munich on his return from injury, scoring a goal and helping set up another in his team's 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe scored Madrid's goal after the visitors had taken a two-goal lead at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up big for Bayern with several key saves to keep the German champions with the first-leg edge.

Kane had been listed as a gameday decision after missing the team’s Bundesliga match last weekend because of an ankle injury.

“We knew that coming to Madrid and trying to get a result is always difficult," Kane told TNT Sports. "We played some really good stuff and we could have done even better — maybe the final ball, the final finish, we had some good chances. But credit to Madrid as well.”

The result left Bayern with an edge ahead of the second leg in Germany next week as it tries to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2023-24, when it was eliminated by eventual champion Madrid.

Related Content
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and teammate Joshua Kimmich look at the fans after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Bavarians Take First Leg Honours
Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. - AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Highlights, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 1: Die Roten End 14-Year Drought At Los Blanco's Turf
Real Madrid's Eder Militao reacts after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane reacts during Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Atalanta Bergamo in Munich, Germany. - | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
Will Harry Kane Play Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final Against Real Madrid?
Related Content

“We are still alive, clearly,” Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said. “We are one goal away. We have shown that we can win anywhere. We showed it with the scoring chances that we had against an opponent that we knew was going to make it difficult for us.”

Arsenal won 1-0 at Sporting Lisbon in the other quarterfinal on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Barcelona will host Spanish rival Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool will visit defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid and Bayern are playing their sixth knockout-stage meeting in 14 seasons, with the Spanish powerhouse having won four of their five two-leg matchups since the 2011-12 season.

Kane participated in the build up of Bayern’s first goal in the 41st minute, exchanging passes with Serge Gnabry who ultimately fed a through ball for Luis Díaz inside the area. The Colombia forward calmly sent a low shot past Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Kane scored himself in the 46th with a nice one-timer from the top of the area, firmly finding the corner with a low strike. It was his 11th Champions League goal, equaling his best scoring season in the European tournament. He finished with 11 goals in 2024-25.

Kane has scored 22 Champions League goals since the start of the 2024-25 season, the most of anybody.

Mbappe scored his 20th Champions League goal since the start of the 2024-25 season in the 74th, finding the net from close range after a pinpoint low cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mbappe leads the scoring this season with 14 goals, which is double the forward’s total last season. He is three goals shy of the most goals in a single Champions League campaign achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo with Madrid in 2013-14.

Vinícius Júnior had one of Madrid’s best chances in a one-on-one situation with Neuer in the 61st, but the Brazil forward couldn’t get past the Bayern goalkeeper and his attempt hit the outside of the net. A few minutes later, Neuer — who had nine saves in total and was named the man of the match — dived to his right to make a nice stop on a shot by Mbappe.

Neuer had already made two tough saves to keep Madrid from finding the net in the first half on other attempts by Mbappé and Vinícius.

“I had the feeling that he was in very good shape and we needed him — not only for his experience, but his quality,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said of the 40-year-old Neuer. “He reacted in very difficult stages of this game. With his work rate in training, I’m not surprised.”

Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras made a goal-line clearance on a shot by Dayot Upamecano in the first-half.

It was a bad touch by Carreras near midfield that led to Bayern's second goal.

“We went out for the second half and they immediately scored," Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger said. “I’d say we gifted Bayern both their goals here. We need to do better.”

Bayern lost to Inter Milan in the quarterfinals last season. Record 15-time European champion Madrid was eliminated by Arsenal in the last eight last year.

Bayern is unbeaten in its last 14 games in all competitions, with 12 wins. Madrid was coming off a 2-1 loss at Mallorca on Saturday that hurt its La Liga title hopes.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Delhi Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

  2. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's New Delhi Clash

  3. RR Vs MI: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13

  4. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Derail Mumbai Bowling, Power Royals To Summit

  5. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Vaibav Sooryavanshi Greets Jasprit Bumrah With First-Ball Six In IPL - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  2. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  4. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  5. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  2. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: The Battle For Bhabanipur

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

  5. Vultures Of War: ‘There's No Work, How Do We Afford LPG?’ Ask Workers At Noida’s Labour Market Hub

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  2. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

  5. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel; Lebanon Still Under Attack

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump