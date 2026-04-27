Galatasaray Accuse Referees Of Having ‘Evil Inside’ After Big Win Over Rivals Fenerbahce

Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig was overshadowed by furious accusations of bias against referees by the league leaders

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig 2025-26 Cimbom referee accusations
Galatasaray's head coach Okan Buruk gives instructions during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, April 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Galatasaray lashed out at referees during their 3-0 derby win over Fenerbahce,

  • Cimbom accsuse the referees of bias and claim they had “evil inside” after two penalty appeals were turned down

  • Two days earlier, Galatasaray president Dursun Aydin Ozbek suspended relations with the Turkish Football Federation

Galatasaray lashed out at the refereeing during their 3-0 win over rivals Fenerbahce at Rams Park in Istanbul. The Turkish Super Lig leaders all but sealed the title race with the victory, but the match was overshadowed by their accusations that the referees were biased and had “evil inside” them.

At half-time of the derby, while Galatasaray were leading 1-0, the club took to social media to criticise the referees and the VAR for turning down two penalty appeals. “Despite the two penalties not awarded to us, we’re closing out the first half 1-0 ahead,” they posted.

“Despite these referees, we’re still leading 1-0. We see what you’re doing, your plans, the evil inside you. This order won’t go on like this. We’re here, we won’t be silent! In the end, the good ones will win again!”

The club made another post on their English-language account, writing, “Don’t let the score distract you from the fact that TWO clear penalties for Galatasaray have been ignored by the referee and the VAR room in the first half.”

This controversy comes just two days after Galatasaray president Dursun Aydin Ozbek suspended relations with the Turkish Football Federation over disputes around referee appointments.

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Galatasaray Take Title Control

On the pitch, Galatasaray sealed a dominant win, effectively wrapping up the title race. Victor Osimhen gave them the lead in the 40th minute after Fenerbahce missed a penalty. Baris Alper Yilmaz converted from the spot in the 67th minute, and Lucas Torreira sealed the result for the Cimbom in the 83rd minute.

Fenerbahce also went down to 10 men after the hour mark, with former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson being sent off by referee Yasin Kol.

The result leaves Galatasaray seven points clear at the top with three matches remaining, putting them on course for a fourth consecutive league title. Second-placed Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have not won the title since 2014.

Refereeing Controversies Persist In Turkish Football

Disputes with referees are a common problem in the Turkish Super Lig. In 2023, referee Halil Umut Meler was punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, leading to the top flight being temporarily suspended.

Last season, Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was handed a four-match ban for criticising referees.

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