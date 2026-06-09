FIFA World Cup 2026: Somali Referee Omar Artan Unable To Officiate After Being Denied U.S. Entry

Omar Artan was denied entry into the U.S. and will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup
FIFA said immigration decisions are made solely by the host country's authorities
Artan thanked FIFA and CAF, promising to focus on future refereeing opportunities
Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States, ending what would have been a historic appearance for the official from Mogadishu.
Artan had been selected by FIFA for the expanded tournament and was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a men's World Cup. However, his journey came to an unexpected halt after arriving at Miami International Airport from Istanbul over the weekend. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) later confirmed that a Somali national traveling to referee at the World Cup had been found inadmissible following an additional inspection process.
Authorities did not disclose the specific reasons behind the decision, stating only that the denial was based on vetting concerns. FIFA subsequently confirmed that Artan would be unable to train or officiate during the tournament, which kicks off this week across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The development has attracted significant attention because Artan is regarded as one of Africa's top match officials and was named the Confederation of African Football's Best Male Referee in 2025.
Omar Artan responds after World Cup setback
Despite the disappointment, Artan remained composed in a statement released by FIFA. “Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career,” he said. The Somali official thanked FIFA and the Confederation of African Football for their support while also expressing gratitude for the messages he received from across the football community.
Artan added that he wishes his fellow referees success during the World Cup and hopes to rejoin them at future international competitions. FIFA stressed that it has no role in immigration decisions and reiterated that host governments ultimately determine who is allowed to enter their countries for major events.
FIFA distances itself from immigration decision
CBP defended its decision by noting that all travelers entering the United States, including athletes, coaches, officials, and support staff, are subject to inspection and security screening. The agency stated that admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using available immigration, law-enforcement, and national-security information.
While Artan reportedly held a valid visa, U.S. authorities maintained that visa possession alone does not guarantee entry into the country. The incident has reignited discussion around immigration procedures and access issues ahead of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.