Galatasaray 3-0 Fenerbahce, Turkish Super Lig: Osimhen On Target As Cimbom Dominate Intercontinental Derby

Galatasaray tightened their grip on the Turkish Super Lig title with a dominant 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby at RAMS Park in Istanbul on April 26, Sunday. The match shifted early when Fenerbahçe’s Anderson Talisca missed a 13th-minute penalty. Galatasaray capitalized, with Victor Osimhen tapping in the opener before halftime. A major flashpoint occurred in the 62nd minute when Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson was sent off for a second yellow card after persistently refusing to leave his goal-line following a penalty decision. Baris Alper Yilmaz doubled the lead from the spot in the 67th minute, and Lucas Torreira sealed the win with an 83rd-minute strike. This clinical performance move the Lions seven points clear at the top with just three games remaining, leaving Fenerbahce’s title hopes in tatters after a heated, high-stakes battle.

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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-Sidiki Cherif
Fenerbahce's Sidiki Cherif, left, vies for the ball with Galatasaray's Abdulkerim Bardakci during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-
Galatasaray's players celebrate at the end of a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-
Galatasaray's players celebrate at the end of a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-Baris Yilmaz
Galatasaray's Baris Yilmaz, left, goes for a header with Fenerbahce's Milan Skriniar during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-Galatasarays Baris Yilmaz
Galatasaray's Baris Yilmaz, left, celebrates with teammate Victor Osimhen after scoring their side's second goal during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-Anthony Musaba
Fenerbahce's Anthony Musaba, top, vies for the ball with Galatasaray's Noa Lang during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-
Galatasaray's players celebrate at the end of a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-
Fenerbahce's supporters light flares during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-Ugurcan Cakir
Galatasaray's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir celebrates a goal during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig Soccer-
Fenerbahce's supporters light flares during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
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