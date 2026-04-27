Galatasaray 3-0 Fenerbahce, Turkish Super Lig: Osimhen On Target As Cimbom Dominate Intercontinental Derby
Galatasaray tightened their grip on the Turkish Super Lig title with a dominant 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby at RAMS Park in Istanbul on April 26, Sunday. The match shifted early when Fenerbahçe’s Anderson Talisca missed a 13th-minute penalty. Galatasaray capitalized, with Victor Osimhen tapping in the opener before halftime. A major flashpoint occurred in the 62nd minute when Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson was sent off for a second yellow card after persistently refusing to leave his goal-line following a penalty decision. Baris Alper Yilmaz doubled the lead from the spot in the 67th minute, and Lucas Torreira sealed the win with an 83rd-minute strike. This clinical performance move the Lions seven points clear at the top with just three games remaining, leaving Fenerbahce’s title hopes in tatters after a heated, high-stakes battle.
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