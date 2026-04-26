Galatasaray 0-0 Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: Akgun's Shot Blocked

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Updates, Turkish Super Lig 2025-26: The teams are placed first and second, respectively in the standings. Catch all the action between the Turkish rivals at Rams Park in Istanbul

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
galatasaray vs fenerbahce live score turkish super lig 2025-26 match day 31 intercontinental derby
Galatasaray supporter cheer prior a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. AP Photo
Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce, Turkish Super Lig 2025-26 Live Blog: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 31 encounter between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex (commonly known as Rams Park) in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday (April 26). As usual, the Intercontinental Derby is a high-stakes meeting and especially so tonight, in context of the title race between the Turkish giants. Cimbom have a four-point lead at the summit over the second-placed Yellow Canaries, and with four games to go, the outcome of this match could be decisive. Follow the live score and updates from the football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: 30' | GAL 0-0 FEN |

Nothing to separate the two sides since the start. After Fenerbahce missed the penalty, it has been Galatasaray who has been on the frontfoot. Yunus Akgun's left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sane. Victor Osimhen's header from the centre of the box also misses to the left. Assisted by Yunus Akgun with a cross.

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: 20' | GAL 0-0 FEN |

No goals yet. Galatasaray look to get back in the game after Fenerbahce missed the penalty earlier. Roland Salla's right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Torreira with a headed pass.

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: 13' | GAL 0-0 FEN |

Drama in the 13th minute of the match. Davinson Sanchez conceded a penalty after fouling Sidiki Cherif in the penalty area. Brazilian star Anderson Talisca steps up for the shot and misses. The derby remains goalless despite a big chance to the visitors early in the game.

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: History Of Violence

The violence in the Intercontinental Derby is not merely about football; it is a byproduct of over a century of deep-seated social, geographical, and political tension. Often cited as one of the most dangerous rivalries in the world, the clashes between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe fans—and sometimes the players themselves—have led to stadium bans, police interventions, and even international headlines.

Matches at both RAMS Park (Galatasaray) and Şükrü Saracoğlu (Fenerbahçe) frequently see fans ripping out seats to use as projectiles. The Water Derby of 2007 is the most infamous example, where thousands of water bottles and flares were launched onto the pitch, making play nearly impossible.

The aggression often spills onto the grass. After matches end, it is common to see players from both sides engaged in physical altercations. As recently as February 2025, tensions reached a boiling point when legal battles and physical scuffles between coaching staff (including José Mourinho and Okan Buruk) led to multiple match bans.

Outside the stadiums, Istanbul’s Kadıköy and Şişli districts often become battlegrounds. In May 2012, after Galatasaray won the title at Fenerbahçe's home ground, clashes between fans and police spread throughout the city, resulting in fires and widespread vandalism.

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: Kick-Off

The match is underway. In true sense to the rivalry, the intensity is visible from the get-go. Ugurcan Çakir (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: What Is The Rivalry Called? 

The rivalry between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, known as the Intercontinental Derby (Kıtalararası Derbi), is one of the most intense, storied, and culturally significant matchups in world football.

Founded in 1905 at the prestigious Galatasaray High School. Historically, the club was associated with the intellectual and Western-oriented elite of Istanbul.

Founded in 1907 in the Kadıköy district. It was traditionally seen as the "people’s club," representing the working class and the Asian side of the Bosphorus.

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately there is no live streaming option available for the Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig match in India.

Fan can get the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: Hello There!

Greetings and welcome, everyone! It is almost time for the much-awaited face-off between Turkish giants and long-standing rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby. Watch this space for team news and live updates!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Anukul Roy Gets Mukul Chaudhary Caught On Boundary | LSG - 104/5 (16)

  2. LSG Vs KKR: Watch Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Obstructing The Field Dismissal - Is This The Biggest Controversy Of IPL 2026?

  3. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul In Indian Premier League

  4. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

  5. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Esque Stumping To Send Back Shubman Gill - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  2. Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram: How BJP Reshaped Indian Politics By Normalising Defections

  3. Mamata Banerjee Cuts Rally Short in Bhabanipur, Accuses BJP of Disruption

  4. 'Agli Baar, Raghu': A Promise I Could Not Keep

  5. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Why Pussy Riot Is Challenging Russia’s Return To Venice Biennale 2026

  2. Trump Evacuated After Gunfire Outside White House Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  4. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  5. Wounded Lebanese Journalist Recounts Ordeal After Deadly Israeli Strike Kills Colleague

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance