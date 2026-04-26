Galatasaray 0-0 Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: Akgun's Shot Blocked

Galatasaray supporter cheer prior a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey. AP Photo

Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce, Turkish Super Lig 2025-26 Live Blog: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 31 encounter between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex (commonly known as Rams Park) in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday (April 26). As usual, the Intercontinental Derby is a high-stakes meeting and especially so tonight, in context of the title race between the Turkish giants. Cimbom have a four-point lead at the summit over the second-placed Yellow Canaries, and with four games to go, the outcome of this match could be decisive. Follow the live score and updates from the football match.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Apr 2026, 11:05:28 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: 30' | GAL 0-0 FEN | Nothing to separate the two sides since the start. After Fenerbahce missed the penalty, it has been Galatasaray who has been on the frontfoot. Yunus Akgun's left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sane. Victor Osimhen's header from the centre of the box also misses to the left. Assisted by Yunus Akgun with a cross.

26 Apr 2026, 10:55:15 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: 20' | GAL 0-0 FEN | No goals yet. Galatasaray look to get back in the game after Fenerbahce missed the penalty earlier. Roland Salla's right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Torreira with a headed pass.

26 Apr 2026, 10:48:34 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: 13' | GAL 0-0 FEN | Drama in the 13th minute of the match. Davinson Sanchez conceded a penalty after fouling Sidiki Cherif in the penalty area. Brazilian star Anderson Talisca steps up for the shot and misses. The derby remains goalless despite a big chance to the visitors early in the game.

26 Apr 2026, 10:43:01 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: History Of Violence The violence in the Intercontinental Derby is not merely about football; it is a byproduct of over a century of deep-seated social, geographical, and political tension. Often cited as one of the most dangerous rivalries in the world, the clashes between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe fans—and sometimes the players themselves—have led to stadium bans, police interventions, and even international headlines. Matches at both RAMS Park (Galatasaray) and Şükrü Saracoğlu (Fenerbahçe) frequently see fans ripping out seats to use as projectiles. The Water Derby of 2007 is the most infamous example, where thousands of water bottles and flares were launched onto the pitch, making play nearly impossible. The aggression often spills onto the grass. After matches end, it is common to see players from both sides engaged in physical altercations. As recently as February 2025, tensions reached a boiling point when legal battles and physical scuffles between coaching staff (including José Mourinho and Okan Buruk) led to multiple match bans. Outside the stadiums, Istanbul’s Kadıköy and Şişli districts often become battlegrounds. In May 2012, after Galatasaray won the title at Fenerbahçe's home ground, clashes between fans and police spread throughout the city, resulting in fires and widespread vandalism.

26 Apr 2026, 10:40:20 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: Kick-Off The match is underway. In true sense to the rivalry, the intensity is visible from the get-go. Ugurcan Çakir (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

26 Apr 2026, 10:22:50 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: What Is The Rivalry Called? The rivalry between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, known as the Intercontinental Derby (Kıtalararası Derbi), is one of the most intense, storied, and culturally significant matchups in world football. Founded in 1905 at the prestigious Galatasaray High School. Historically, the club was associated with the intellectual and Western-oriented elite of Istanbul. Founded in 1907 in the Kadıköy district. It was traditionally seen as the "people’s club," representing the working class and the Asian side of the Bosphorus.

26 Apr 2026, 10:07:46 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Live Score, Turkish Super Lig: Live Streaming Details Unfortunately there is no live streaming option available for the Galatasaray Vs Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig match in India. Fan can get the 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.