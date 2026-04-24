Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), who held power for 34 years in the state, was shockingly reduced to zero seats in the last assembly elections. However, hopes are renewed and plans are redrawn this election season, with the party fielding their young and most-popular faces in constituencies with high profile opposition candidates. The candidates, upbeat and hopeful, are employing new campaign styles and redefining traditional ways to reach out to people across the state.

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Dumdum Constituency CPI M candidate Mayukh Biswas
37-year-old CPI(M) candidate from Dumdum Constituency, Mayukh Biswas, during his campaign rounds. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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CPI(M)s candidate from the North Dumdum Constituency, Dipsita Dhar
CPI(M)'s candidate from the North Dumdum Constituency, Dipsita Dhar, 32, has been a crowd-puller with her campaigns and rallies across the state. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Minakshi Mukherjee CPI(M) candidate for the Uttarpara constituency
In the Uttarpara constituency, CPI(M) has bet on its state committee member, 41-year-old candidate Minakshi Mukherjee, a face who has led numerous demonstrations and protests across the state. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Mayukh Biswas of CPI M
CPI(M) candidate from Dumdum Constituency, Mayukh Biswas, a former General Secretary of the SFI, will contest against TMC's Education Minister Bratya Basu. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Dipsita Dhar, North Dumdum Constituency candidate
CPI(M)'s candidate from the North Dumdum Constituency, Dipsita Dhar, has been a favorite among young voters and children across the constituency. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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CPI(M)s candidate in Uttarpara, Minakshi Mukherjee
CPI(M)'s candidate in Uttarpara, Minakshi Mukherjee, poses a strong challenge to another fresh TMC face Sirsanya Banerjee, son of four-time MP Kalyan Banerjee. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Mayukh Biswas
Mayukh Biswas addresses a gathering at Dumdum's Bediapara. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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CPI(M)s candidate from the North Dumdum Constituency, Dipsita Dhar, 32, has been a crowd-puller with her campaigns and rallies across the state.
CPI(M)'s candidate from the North Dumdum Constituency, Dipsita Dhar, 32, has been a crowd-puller with her campaigns and rallies across the state. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Minakshi Mukherjee
Minakshi Mukherjee campaigning in Uttarpara. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Dipsita Dhar
Dipsita Dhar's campaigns and rallies offer a show of colours, sounds, and energy. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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