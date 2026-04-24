Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), who held power for 34 years in the state, was shockingly reduced to zero seats in the last assembly elections. However, hopes are renewed and plans are redrawn this election season, with the party fielding their young and most-popular faces in constituencies with high profile opposition candidates. The candidates, upbeat and hopeful, are employing new campaign styles and redefining traditional ways to reach out to people across the state.
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