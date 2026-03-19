UEFA Champions League: Five Talking Points From Round Of 16 – Goals Galore, Arsenal Favourites, Salah-Kane Record

Arsenal's Declan Rice, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen, in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's Declan Rice, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen, in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton