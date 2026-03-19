UEFA Champions League Wrap: Barca Score Seven Past Newcastle; Wins For Liverpool, Bayern And Atletico In Second Leg

Another Champions League goals rush was sparked by Barcelona tearing apart Newcastle in the second half of a thrilling 7-2 win after the teams went toe-to-toe before the break

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Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski then scored twice as Barca beat Newcastle 7-2 in the 2nd leg. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barca thumped Newcastle 7-2 to ease into the QFs

  • Atletico survived a mini-scare to progress past Spurs

  • Liverpool beat Galatasaray to book their spot in the next round

Barcelona scored seven and Liverpool revived its season with four goals to flip tight Champions League games Wednesday into big wins sending them to the quarterfinals.

Atletico Madrid survived a pulsating Tottenham fightback to make it Spain 3, England 0 in round-of-16 clashes this week.

Bayern Munich had it easiest of all, pushing aside Atalanta 4-1 on Wednesday and 10-2 on aggregate, to get a blockbuster quarterfinal against Real Madrid.

Another Champions League goals rush was sparked by Barcelona tearing apart Newcastle in the second half of a thrilling 7-2 win after the teams went toe-to-toe before the break.

Tied 1-1 after the first leg in Newcastle, Barcelona surged to a victory after Lamine Yamal’s momentum-shifting penalty kick in first-half stoppage time made the score 3-2.

Robert Lewandowski then scored twice, Fermín López finished a slick move and Raphinha got his second goal as Newcastle’s defense collapsed.

Liverpool ultimately eased to a 4-0 win over Galatasaray at Anfield, overturning a one-goal loss in Istanbul, despite Mohamed Salah missing a penalty in first-half stoppage time when the score was 1-0.

Still, Salah was key to Liverpool’s strong second half with two assists then a goal in a performance that could restart an erratic season for the English champions and ease growing pressure on coach Arne Slot.

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Tottenham showed real character after an embarrassing 5-2 loss in Madrid last week but was resisted by Atletico twice leveling the score in Wednesday’s second leg. Xavi Simon’s late penalty at least gave Tottenham a 3-2 win on the night.

Tottenham and Newcastle joined Manchester City, ousted by Real Madrid on Tuesday 5-1 on aggregate score, as Premier League teams eliminated by La Liga’s best.

England had a record six teams in the competition and all reached the round of 16, but only Arsenal and Liverpool advanced. Chelsea was eliminated Tuesday by defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which now plays Liverpool.

In Munich, fit-again Bayern talisman Harry Kane scored twice against Atalanta to end Italy’s challenge in this Champions League edition.

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