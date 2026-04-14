Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Blaugrana Eye Miraculous Turnaround

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Rojiblancos sense a place in the semi-finals as they enter the second league with a two goal lead against Blaugrana at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain

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Vikas Patwal
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Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score
Atletico Madrid will take on Barcelona in the 2nd leg of UCL quarter-finals on April 15. X/FC Barcelona
Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the quarter-finals between Rojiblancos and Blaugrana at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Atletico will play at home with the aim of safeguarding its 2-0 lead from the first leg and making it into the semi-finals of the European competition for the first time in nearly a decade. Before the win in the first leg against Blaugrana, Atletico lost to them by 2-1 in a league game of LaLiga. Both of them also met in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, where Rojiblancos entered the final after winning the first leg by 4-0, despite losing the second leg (3-0). Atletico last made it into the semi-finals of the competition back in 2017, whereas Barcelona lost to Inter Milan in last year's semi-finals of the European competition.
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Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Greetings!

Hello football fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 2nd leg of the quarter-finals between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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