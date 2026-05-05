Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Gunners Aim To End 20-Year Wait For Final

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, second left, celebrates with Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and Arsenal's Eberechi Eze after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London, England, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, second left, celebrates with Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and Arsenal's Eberechi Eze after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London, England, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung