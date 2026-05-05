Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Gunners Aim To End 20-Year Wait For Final

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates, with a place in the Budapest final on the line after a 1‑1 draw in the first leg

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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final leg 2
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, second left, celebrates with Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and Arsenal's Eberechi Eze after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London, England, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Summary of this article

  • Arsenal welcome Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg

  • The tie is balanced after a 1‑1 draw in Spain; Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez scored penalties

  • Arsenal routed Atletico 4‑0 at home in the group stage

Arsenal has waited 20 years to get back into another Champions League final, and 22 years for another Premier League title.

Now both are within reach, starting with the second leg of their semifinal at home against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Madrid last week after offsetting penalties for two teams looking for a first European Cup title. Arsenal will be hoping its home field advantage at Emirates Stadium makes the difference in the return.

“After 20 years to be in this position again,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We are so hungry to get the game that we want (Tuesday) and go through to that final.”

Arsenal routed Atletico 4-0 at home in the league phase in October, but expect Diego Simeone’s side to be a lot more solid defensively in the return to London.

“I’m going to try to tell the team to play like they did in the second half (in Madrid),” Simeone said. “If it’s that easy it would be great. We have a lot of faith in what we’re doing.”

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Both teams have been boosted by injury returns as forward Julian Alvarez is expected to play for Atletico and Arteta said captain Martin Odegaard and forward Kai Havertz are both available.

Atletico reached the final twice under Simeone, in 2014 and 2016, losing both times to crosstown rival Real Madrid.

Arsenal lost its only final in 2006 to Barcelona. This time, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich will await the winner. Those two play their second leg on Wednesday after a pulsating 5-4 win for PSG in the first leg.

Arsenal’s quest for a first Premier League title was also boosted on Monday by Manchester City drawing at Everton 3-3, meaning the Gunners can clinch the trophy by winning their last three games.

Atletico is only fourth in La Liga, 25 points behind leader Barcelona.

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