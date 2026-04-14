Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Atletico Madrid's Javi Morcillo right vies for the ball with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during a La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Atletico Madrid's Javi Morcillo right vies for the ball with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during a La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue