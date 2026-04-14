Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the ATM vs BAR quarter-final second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final Leg 2
Atletico Madrid's Javi Morcillo right vies for the ball with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during a La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Atletico Madrid face Barcelona in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second leg on Tuesday

  • Barceloan trail 2-0 from the first leg, with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth scoring for Altetico

  • Find out when and where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match live on TV and online

Atletico Madrid welcome FC Barcelona to the Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final tie, looking to protect a hard-earned two-goal lead from the reverse fixture.

The capital club stunned Barcelona by securing a 2-0 win at Camp Nou. After a first-half red card for Pau Cubarsi brought the hosts down to 10 men, Atleti punished them with a free-kick from Julian Alvarez and a goal by Alexander Sorloth.

Diego Simeone rested most of his first-team players for the last La Liga match against Sevilla, which Atletico lost 2-1. This defeat leaves Rojiblancos down to fourth in the league, but their focus will be on the Champions League, where they are attempting to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2017.

Barcelona, meanwhile, increased their lead at the top of the table to nine points with a 4-1 win over Espanyol in the Derbi Barceloni. However, the Catalan giants need something resembling a miracle to overturn the deficit against one of the best defences in Europe.

If any side can do it, it’s Barcelona. The ‘remontada’ against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2016-17, where they overturned a four-goal first-leg deficit to win 6-1, remains one of the most famous moments in football history.

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However, only one team has ever overturned a two-goal deficit in the second leg away from home – Manchester United against PSG in 2019. However, the person who scored the winner that night, Marcus Rashford, will be wearing the Blaugrana colours against Atletico tonight. So, it remains to be seen if lightning, indeed, can strike twice.

The winner of tonight’s match will face either Sporting CP or Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-To-Head Record

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have faced each other on 251 occasions across all competitions. Barcelona have won 115 times, compared to 79 victories for Atletico Madrid. 57 games have ended in draws.

Apart from the first leg, Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in La Liga on April 4. The teams have also faced each other in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Atletico won the first leg 4-0 but lost the second leg 3-0, qualifying 4-3 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Team News

Atletico Madrid suffered a big injury blow in the first leg, with David Hancko going off early with an ankle injury. Marc Pubill, who came on in his place and almost conceded a penalty after handling the ball in the box, is suspended after picking up too many yellow cards.

Jose Maria Gimenez is ruled out due to a muscle injury. However, Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios returned to training having recovered from their injuries.Simeone had also not ruled out a return for goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who hasn’t played since March 10 due to a muscle injury.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could see Frenkie de Jong make his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury. However, Andreas Christensen (cruciate ligament) and Raphinha (hamstring) are definitely ruled out. Cubarsi will be absent after his first-leg red card.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Prediction

Barcelona, with nothing to lose, will go all out in attack, and their frontline remains one of the most lethal across Europe. On top of that, Atletico’s defence is weakened due to a mix of injuries and suspensions, so the visitors will back themselves to push the Colchoneros to the end for a positive result.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (AET)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg being played?

A

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be played on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The game will be hosted at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

Q

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live online?

A

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg live on TV?

A

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final second leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 1 TV channel in India.

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