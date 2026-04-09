Barcelona File Complaint To UEFA Over Denied Penalty Against Atletico Madrid – Controversy Explained

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal challenges for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal challenges for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort