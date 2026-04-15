Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Rojiblancos Edge Past Barca To Reach Semis

Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez