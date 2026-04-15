Liverpool 0-2 PSG, UEFA Champions League: Ousmane Dembele's Double Delivers Knockout Punch at Anfield

Liverpool 0-2 PSG, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Ousmane Dembele scored two second-half goals to kill The Reds' fight and took the defending champions into semis with an aggregate score of 4-0 at the Anfield on Tuesday, April 14, 2026

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Liverpool 0-2 PSG
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jon Super
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • PSG thrashed Liverpool to enter their consecutive Champions League final

  • It is the second time on the trot PSG beat Liverpool in the quarter-finals of Champions League

  • Ousmane Dembele scored two second half goals to seal a 4-0 win on aggregate for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s grip on the Champions League trophy remains strong.

The defending champion advanced to the semifinals of European club soccer’s biggest competition by dumping out six-time winner Liverpool on Tuesday.

A 2-0 win at Anfield sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory and moved PSG a step closer to becoming only the second club to retain the trophy in the modern era after all-time king of Europe Real Madrid.

“It’s difficult to defend the Champions League, we know that,” said coach Luis Enrique. “We are here again and we need to make the most of these opportunities.”

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Debele scored two second-half goals to kill off Liverpool’s fight and book a semifinal clash against either Bayern Munich or Madrid.

Also Tuesday, Atletico Madrid advanced to the semifinals after a 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona.

It takes something special to hold onto the Champions League and PSG is a special team. Madrid won a hat trick of titles between 2016-18, but no other team has managed back-to-back wins since the European Cup was rebranded in 1992.

Related Content
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. - AP Photo/Jon Super
Liverpool 0-2 PSG Highlights, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Ousmane Dembele's Brace Sends Visitors Into Semi-Finals
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs PSG Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
PSG players celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
PSG 2-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Reds Beaten As Holders Take 1st Leg
Mohamed Salah, centre, warms up prior to the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion. - AP
Mohamed Salah Announces His Departure From Liverpool At End Of Season
Related Content

PSG is out to make history after ending its long wait to conquer Europe for the first time last year. It is the second time in as many seasons that the French giant has knocked out Liverpool, which was in search of another famous Champions League comeback and dominated PSG for periods.

“It is a real pleasure for me to know that my team is at that level and can play at that level no matter who they are playing against,” said Luis Enrique, who is a two-time Champions League-winning coach, having triumphed with Barcelona as well. “You can see what sort of team we are, what players I’ve got. We’ve got confidence and belief. It’s wonderful to be living this experience with this team.”

Dembele’s first goal ended Liverpool's hopes — a left-footed shot from the edge of the area in the 72nd minute. His second came at the end of a sweeping move in stoppage time.

Dembele had been guilty of wasting chances in the first leg to effectively put the tie to bed and he failed to capitalize on two more first-half opportunities to put the French champion further ahead at Anfield.

But his opening goal was dispatched with precision — nestling in the bottom corner. His second was a clinical finish from close range.

Liverpool Couldn't Hold On To Chances

Liverpool had been dominated in Paris last week. But the Merseyside club knows all about comebacks in this competition.

It was 3-0 down to AC Milan in the 2005 final and powered back to win on penalties. More recently, it routed Barcelona 4-0 in the 2019 semifinals to overturn a 3-0 first-leg loss and go on to lift the trophy.

Anfield is famed for its white-hot atmosphere, especially on European nights, and the PSG team bus was greeted by red flares as it approached the ground. But inside, the French fans more than held their own — singing loudly in the away section as the home crowd seemed strangely subdued at times.

Liverpool had its chances despite losing Hugo Ekitike to an early injury. Virgil van Dijk was denied a first-half tap-in when Marquinhos pulled off a last-ditch block.

In the second half, belief among the home fans began to grow as Liverpool applied the pressure.

And a comeback looked on when referee Maurizio Mariani pointed to the spot for a foul by Willian Pacho on Alexis Mac Allister shortly after the hour.

With the score at 0-0, this was the chance to test PSG's resolve. But celebrations soon turned to disappointment when the penalty was overturned after review.

“We are very disappointed because I think there were parts in the second half where you could just feel that if we can score now this is going to become a special night,” said Liverpool coach Arne Slot. “But the future looks very bright for this team, for this club, because we’ve shown that we can compete with the champions of Europe in our stadium.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  2. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  3. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  4. RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  2. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Interview: AIADMK Has Abandoned Its ideology; Actor Vijay’s TVK  Is Trying To Occupy Its Space

  3. Special Parliament Session From April 16 To Fast-Track Women’s Reservation For 2029 Polls: PM Modi

  4. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

  5. ED Raids 11 Premises Of Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat, Family, CA In Money Laundering Crackdown

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  2. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Defiance as Doctrine: How Iran Turned Resistance into Regional Influence

  5. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships