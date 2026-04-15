Liverpool 0-2 PSG, UEFA Champions League: Ousmane Dembele's Double Delivers Knockout Punch at Anfield

PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jon Super

PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jon Super