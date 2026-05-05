Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Arsenal face Atletico Madrid at the Emirates on Tuesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final
Head-to-head history between the clubs is evenly balanced, with one win each and two draws across four meetings
Find out when and where the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match live on TV and online
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will look to book their place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final in Budapest when they face each other in the second leg of their semi-final tie at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
The first leg at Estadio Metropolitano ended in a drab 1-1 draw. Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring from the spot before Julian Alvarez equalised from another penalty. The Gunners had a chance to go ahead late in the game, but a penalty awarded to them was overturned after a VAR check.
Mikel Arteta will accept another close result if it means that his side can qualify for the Champions League final for the first time in two decades. A win tonight will also extend the North London side’s unbeaten run in the tournament to 14 matches, which will be a new club record.
Arsenal ended their Premier League title race wobble with back-to-back league wins, beating Fulham 3-0 in their last outing. However, the hosts will face a test of a different kind against Atletico Madrid, who remain a force to be reckoned with despite their poor showing in La Liga.
Despite two wins on the trot, Los Colchoneros remain in fourth place in the Spanish league, and have also lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad. Despite the domestic setbacks, Diego Simeone’s men have been flawless in the Champions League, beating Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.
Atletico were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal in the league phase this season, and Simeone has opted for a change in hotel this time around in hopes of a change in fortune. When asked about it in the pre-match press conference, the Argentine said, “The hotel was cheaper, that’s why we changed.” Whether it brings about a different outcome remains to be seen.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Head-to-Head Record
Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have faced each other four times. Arsenal and Atletico have one win each, while two games have ended in draws.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Team News
Arsenal were boosted by the returns of captain Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, with Arteta calling their return “really, really good news”. However, the Gunners will be without Mikel Merino (foot) and Jurrien Timber (groin).
Bukayo Saka, who was withdrawn at half-time against Fulham, will likely start, as will Martin Zubimendi, who was rested in the last match.
For Atletico Madrid, the return of Julian Alvarez is a godsend against a strong Arsenal defence. The Argentine was taken off in the second half of the first leg, and did not play in the 2-0 win away to Valencia. The striker has travelled with the Atletico squad for the upcoming match and may start.
“Julian Alvarez is important in this game because he knows the English league very well,” Simeone said. “He played really well last week, and I hope he can bring what he needs in the game tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, both Nico Gonzalez and Pablo Barrios are ruled out with thigh injuries.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyokeres.
Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Mateo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Prediction
Arsenal are overwhelming favourites to come away with a home victory, especially with a nearly full-strength team at their disposal. While neutrals will be hoping for a much more exciting showing than what we saw in the first leg, it will likely remain a tight affair, with set-pieces being crucial for both sides.
Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg being played?
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg live online?
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg live on TV?
The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.