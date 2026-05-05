Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, centre, celebrates with Arsenal's Declan Rice after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London, England, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, centre, celebrates with Arsenal's Declan Rice after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London, England, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung