Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Gunners & Los Colchoneros Play Out Hard-Fought Draw
The first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal ended in a gripping 1–1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on April 30, Thursday. In a match dominated by tactical discipline and penalty drama, the Gunners took the lead in the 44th minute when Viktor Gyokeres clinicaly converted from the spot after being fouled by David Hancko. Atletico Madrid responded with renewed energy in the second half, equalizing through a Julian Alvarez penalty in the 56th minute following a Ben White handball. The hosts were inches from a winner when Antoine Griezmann’s spectacular curling effort rattled the post, leaving the home fans in agony. The game's major flashpoint occurred in the 78th minute when Eberechi Eze was awarded a penalty, only for it to be controversially overturned by VAR. Despite late chances for Griezmann and Lookman, the tie remains perfectly poised ahead of the return leg in London on May 5.
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