Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Gunners & Los Colchoneros Play Out Hard-Fought Draw

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal ended in a gripping 1–1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on April 30, Thursday. In a match dominated by tactical discipline and penalty drama, the Gunners took the lead in the 44th minute when Viktor Gyokeres clinicaly converted from the spot after being fouled by David Hancko. Atletico Madrid responded with renewed energy in the second half, equalizing through a Julian Alvarez penalty in the 56th minute following a Ben White handball. The hosts were inches from a winner when Antoine Griezmann’s spectacular curling effort rattled the post, leaving the home fans in agony. The game's major flashpoint occurred in the 78th minute when Eberechi Eze was awarded a penalty, only for it to be controversially overturned by VAR. Despite late chances for Griezmann and Lookman, the tie remains perfectly poised ahead of the return leg in London on May 5.

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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Atletico players
Atletico players applaud the crowd after a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Arsenals Gabriel
Arsenal's Gabriel and his teamamtes greet fans after a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, and Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi battle for the ball during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez shoots to score his sides first goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -David Hancko
Atletico Madrid's David Hancko, right, challenges Arsenal's Eberechi Eze for which a penalty was awarded and then rescinded after a VAR review during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores from a penalty shot during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, right, tries to block a shot by Atletico Madrid's Koke during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -Arsenals Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, and Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso battle for the ball during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid. | Photo: AP/
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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final -
Toliet paper streamers are unfurled from the stands before a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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