Arsenal Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Eye Six‑Point Lead In Title Race

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Premier League Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|34
|22
|7
|5
|+38
|73
|2
|Man City
|33
|21
|7
|5
|+37
|70
|3
|Man United
|34
|17
|10
|7
|+14
|61
|4
|Liverpool
|34
|17
|7
|10
|+13
|58
|5
|Aston Villa
|34
|17
|7
|10
|+5
|58
|6
|Brentford
|35
|14
|9
|12
|+6
|51
|7
|Brighton
|35
|13
|11
|11
|+7
|50
|8
|Bournemouth
|34
|11
|16
|7
|0
|49
|9
|Chelsea
|34
|13
|9
|12
|+8
|48
|10
|Fulham
|34
|14
|6
|14
|-2
|48
|11
|Everton
|34
|13
|8
|13
|0
|47
|12
|Sunderland
|35
|12
|11
|12
|-9
|47
|13
|Newcastle
|35
|13
|6
|16
|-2
|45
|14
|Crystal Palace
|33
|11
|10
|12
|-3
|43
|15
|Leeds
|35
|10
|13
|12
|-5
|43
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|10
|9
|15
|-4
|39
|17
|West Ham
|35
|9
|9
|17
|-19
|36
|18
|Tottenham
|34
|8
|10
|16
|-10
|34
|19
|Burnley
|35
|4
|8
|23
|-36
|20
|20
|Wolves
|35
|3
|9
|23
|-38
|18
Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Fulham Playing XI
Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Arsenal Playing XI
Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Arsenal vs Fulham
Series: English Premier League 2025-26
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026
Time: 10:00 PM IST
Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Arsenal’s match against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on May 2, 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.