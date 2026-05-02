Arsenal Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Eye Six‑Point Lead In Title Race

Arsenal vs Fulham Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the ARS vs FUL Matchday 35 fixture at the Emirates Stadium on May 2, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Arsenal vs Fulham live score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 35
Arsenal's Gabriel and his teamamtes greet fans after a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 35 fixture between Arsenal and Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Arsenal remain at the top of the table with a three-point cushion over the second-placed Manchester City, although the Gunners have played a game more. Mikel Arteta’s men will look to increase their lead at the top to six points with a win against Fulham. The Cottagers come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, but remain in 10th place with 48 points. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Arsenal vs Fulham match right here.
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Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Premier League Points Table

PosTeamPldWinDrawLossGDPts
1Arsenal342275+3873
2Man City332175+3770
3Man United3417107+1461
4Liverpool3417710+1358
5Aston Villa3417710+558
6Brentford3514912+651
7Brighton35131111+750
8Bournemouth3411167049
9Chelsea3413912+848
10Fulham3414614-248
11Everton3413813047
12Sunderland35121112-947
13Newcastle3513616-245
14Crystal Palace33111012-343
15Leeds35101312-543
16Nottingham Forest3410915-439
17West Ham359917-1936
18Tottenham3481016-1034
19Burnley354823-3620
20Wolves353923-3818

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Fulham Playing XI

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Arsenal Playing XI

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Arsenal vs Fulham

  • Series: English Premier League 2025-26

  • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

  • Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

  • Time: 10:00 PM IST

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Arsenal’s match against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on May 2, 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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