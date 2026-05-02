Arsenal Vs Fulham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Eye Six‑Point Lead In Title Race

Arsenal's Gabriel and his teamamtes greet fans after a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 35 fixture between Arsenal and Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Arsenal remain at the top of the table with a three-point cushion over the second-placed Manchester City, although the Gunners have played a game more. Mikel Arteta’s men will look to increase their lead at the top to six points with a win against Fulham. The Cottagers come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, but remain in 10th place with 48 points. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Arsenal vs Fulham match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 09:34:23 pm IST Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Premier League Points Table Pos Team Pld Win Draw Loss GD Pts 1 Arsenal 34 22 7 5 +38 73 2 Man City 33 21 7 5 +37 70 3 Man United 34 17 10 7 +14 61 4 Liverpool 34 17 7 10 +13 58 5 Aston Villa 34 17 7 10 +5 58 6 Brentford 35 14 9 12 +6 51 7 Brighton 35 13 11 11 +7 50 8 Bournemouth 34 11 16 7 0 49 9 Chelsea 34 13 9 12 +8 48 10 Fulham 34 14 6 14 -2 48 11 Everton 34 13 8 13 0 47 12 Sunderland 35 12 11 12 -9 47 13 Newcastle 35 13 6 16 -2 45 14 Crystal Palace 33 11 10 12 -3 43 15 Leeds 35 10 13 12 -5 43 16 Nottingham Forest 34 10 9 15 -4 39 17 West Ham 35 9 9 17 -19 36 18 Tottenham 34 8 10 16 -10 34 19 Burnley 35 4 8 23 -36 20 20 Wolves 35 3 9 23 -38 18

2 May 2026, 08:55:25 pm IST Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Arsenal Playing XI 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



⚡️ Calafiori joins the defence

© Saka skippers the side

🪄 Eze providing the creativity



We know what to do, Gunners ✊



🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2026

2 May 2026, 08:47:54 pm IST Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Arsenal vs Fulham

Series: English Premier League 2025-26

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM IST