Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 1st Leg

Arsenal travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of a highly anticipated semi-final. Catch the live streaming, H2H record and more

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Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg Live Streaming
Eberechi Eze in action for Arsenal during Premier League 2025-26. Photo: Arsenal/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final 1st leg

  • The match is expected to be highly tactical with coaches like Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone on the sidelines

  • Catch the timings, streaming and telecast info

The hunt for European glory resume as Arsenal prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain on April 29, Wednesday.

This fixture presents a fascinating clash of philosophies. The fluid, high-pressing system of Mikel Arteta against the disciplined, resilient structure of Diego Simeone. With a spot in the Budapest final at stake, both teams are under immense pressure to secure a first-leg advantage.

Arsenal’s road to the semi-finals has been defined by clinical efficiency and defensive solidity. The Gunners topped their group and navigated a challenging knockout phase, most recently overcoming Sporting CP in the quarter-finals.

Star striker Viktor Gyokeres has been the revelation of their campaign, already having haunted Atletico earlier this season with a two-goal performance in Arsenal's 4-0 victory during the league phase.

However, Arteta face late fitness tests for Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze, whose absences could force a shift in the Gunners' creative engine.

Atletico Madrid, fresh off a resilient quarter-final triumph over Barcelona, will rely on their signature defensive grit. Despite a domestic season of ups and downs, Simeone’s men have been formidable at home.

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The fitness of Alexander Sorloth, who netted a brace in their recent win over Athletic Club, remains a major talking point, alongside doubts over Julian Alvarez. With defensive stalwarts like Jose Maria Gimenez racing against time to start, Atletico will likely prioritize a compact shape to frustrate Arsenal’s fluid passing and look to exploit the Gunners on the counter-attack.

Arsenal is expected to dominate possession, utilizing a high defensive line and quick transitions to stretch the Madrid defense. Their primary objective will be to find an early away goal to unsettle the home crowd.

Conversely, Atletico Madrid will likely adopt a deep block, inviting pressure before launching clinical counter-attacks. Simeone will aim to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm with physical play and set-piece efficiency, hoping to take a clean sheet to North London for the second leg.

Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Head-to-head

  • Total Matches: 3

  • Atletico Madrid: 01

  • Arsenal Won: 01

  • Draws: 1

Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Live Streaming Info

Q

Where to watch the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg?

A

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu) channels in India.

Q

Where to catch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg?

A

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League semi-final can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

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