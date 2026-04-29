Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Fight Breaks Out In Heated Clash

Cruzerio's 1-0 win over Boca Juniors on Tuesday, April 28 ended in a mass brawl as a major scuffle broke out between both sets of players. Players were involved in a heated exchange throughout the 90 minutes and it all exploded at full-time. It all occurred when Argentina's Leandro Paredes confronted Matheus Pereira right after the final whistle. Tensions boiled soon after with both benches involved in a brawl.

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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors
Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors greet their supporters at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro
Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors and Brazil's Cruzeiro argue at the end a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors
Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors, center, and Gerson of Brazil's Cruzeiro, right, argue with Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich, during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro
Players of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrate their side's opening goal against Argentina's Boca Juniors scored by teammate Neiser Villarreal during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors
Lautaro Blanco of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, and Kaua Moraes of Brazil's Cruzeiro follow the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro
Lautaro Blanco of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, tries to stop Kaua Moraes of Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors
Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro controls the ball challenged by Tomas Aranda of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro
Fabricio Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro, right, and Adam Bareiro of Argentina's Boca Juniors jump for a header during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors
Santiago Ascacibar of Argentina's Boca Juniors, left, and Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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Brazil Argentina Copa Libertadores Soccer
Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors, left, and Matheus Pereira of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo
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