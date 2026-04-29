Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Fight Breaks Out In Heated Clash

Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors greet their supporters at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo

1/9 Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors and Brazil's Cruzeiro argue at the end a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





2/9 Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors, center, and Gerson of Brazil's Cruzeiro, right, argue with Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich, during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





3/9 Players of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrate their side's opening goal against Argentina's Boca Juniors scored by teammate Neiser Villarreal during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





4/9 Lautaro Blanco of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, and Kaua Moraes of Brazil's Cruzeiro follow the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





5/9 Lautaro Blanco of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, tries to stop Kaua Moraes of Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





6/9 Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro controls the ball challenged by Tomas Aranda of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





7/9 Fabricio Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro, right, and Adam Bareiro of Argentina's Boca Juniors jump for a header during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





8/9 Santiago Ascacibar of Argentina's Boca Juniors, left, and Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





9/9 Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors, left, and Matheus Pereira of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Gilson Lobo





