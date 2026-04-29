Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Fight Breaks Out In Heated Clash
Cruzerio's 1-0 win over Boca Juniors on Tuesday, April 28 ended in a mass brawl as a major scuffle broke out between both sets of players. Players were involved in a heated exchange throughout the 90 minutes and it all exploded at full-time. It all occurred when Argentina's Leandro Paredes confronted Matheus Pereira right after the final whistle. Tensions boiled soon after with both benches involved in a brawl.
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