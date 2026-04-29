Universidad Central Vs Rosario Central, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Di Maria Scores To Gain Away Win

Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central celebrates scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, against Venezuela's Universidad Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

1/9 Enzo Copetti of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, scores his side's third goal against Venezuela's Universidad Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





2/9 Guillermo Fernandez of Argentina's Rosario Central, center, goes for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Venezuela's Universidad Central in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





3/9 Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot against Venezuela's Universidad Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





4/9 Goalkeeper Giancarlo Schiavone of Venezuela's Universidad Central, left, fouls inside the penalty area Alejo Veliz of Argentina's Rosario Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





5/9 Ruben Ramirez of Venezuela's Universidad Central, left, and Alejo Veliz of Argentina's Rosario Central vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





6/9 Kendrys Silva of Venezuela's Universidad Central, right, is challenged by Jaminton Campaz of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





7/9 Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, bottom, is challenged by Yohan Cumana of Venezuela's Universidad Central (24) during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





8/9 Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, center, tries control the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Venezuela's Universidad Central in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





9/9 Franco Ibarra of Argentina's Rosario Central, front, and Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela's Universidad Central compete for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos





