Universidad Central Vs Rosario Central, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Di Maria Scores To Gain Away Win

Former PSG and Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria converted a penalty as Rosario Central registered a much-needed 3-0 away victory against Universidad Central at the UCV Olympic Stadium. Ignacio Ovando opened up the scoring for Central with a 35th minute strike. Central went into half-time with a 1-0 lead. Angel di Maria then scored the game's second goal with a 53-minute penalty before Enzo Copetti rounding off a famous victory in the 90+3 minute of the game.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Copa Libertadores Soccer: Universidad Central vs Rosario Central
Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central celebrates scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, against Venezuela's Universidad Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
1/9
Copa Libertadores Soccer: Rosario Central vs Universidad Central
Enzo Copetti of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, scores his side's third goal against Venezuela's Universidad Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Universidad Central vs Rosario Central
Guillermo Fernandez of Argentina's Rosario Central, center, goes for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Venezuela's Universidad Central in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Rosario Central vs Universidad Central
Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot against Venezuela's Universidad Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Universidad Central vs Rosario Central
Goalkeeper Giancarlo Schiavone of Venezuela's Universidad Central, left, fouls inside the penalty area Alejo Veliz of Argentina's Rosario Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Rosario Central vs Universidad Central
Ruben Ramirez of Venezuela's Universidad Central, left, and Alejo Veliz of Argentina's Rosario Central vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Universidad Central vs Rosario Central
Kendrys Silva of Venezuela's Universidad Central, right, is challenged by Jaminton Campaz of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Rosario Central vs Universidad Central
Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, bottom, is challenged by Yohan Cumana of Venezuela's Universidad Central (24) during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Venezuela Argentina Copa Libertadores Soccer
Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, center, tries control the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Venezuela's Universidad Central in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Argentina Venezuela Copa Libertadores Soccer
Franco Ibarra of Argentina's Rosario Central, front, and Alexander Gonzalez of Venezuela's Universidad Central compete for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Calls Out Poor Execution After Punjab Kings' Costly Loss Against Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026

  2. Sri Lankan Government Takes Reigns Of National Cricket Affairs After President, Executive Committee Resigns

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

  4. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  3. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  4. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  5. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CHN Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty Beats Weng H.Y. To Keep Indian In The Game

  4. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

  2. Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

  3. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  4. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  2. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  5. Ukraine Downs Record 33,000 Russian Drones In March

Latest Stories

  1. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: West Bengal Records 89.99% Voter Turnout In Phase 2

  2. Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Astrology Remedies For Protection, Courage & Negativity

  3. Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan’s Delayed Cop Drama Finally Gets A Date

  4. Oman Vs Nepal Highlights, ICC Cricket WC League Two: OMA Beat NEP By 102 Runs Via D/L Method In Kirtipur

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  6. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  7. PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris

  8. IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings