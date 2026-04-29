Universidad Central Vs Rosario Central, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores: Di Maria Scores To Gain Away Win
Former PSG and Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria converted a penalty as Rosario Central registered a much-needed 3-0 away victory against Universidad Central at the UCV Olympic Stadium. Ignacio Ovando opened up the scoring for Central with a 35th minute strike. Central went into half-time with a 1-0 lead. Angel di Maria then scored the game's second goal with a 53-minute penalty before Enzo Copetti rounding off a famous victory in the 90+3 minute of the game.
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