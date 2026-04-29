Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Prediction, UEFA Champions League SF 1st Leg: Predicted XIs, H2H – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Arsenal travel to Madrid to take on Atleti in the 1st semi-final of UCL
The Gunners thrashed Simeone's side in the league phase
Atletico are without key players including Pablo Barrios
Atletico Madrid lock horns against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League second semi-final on Thursday, April 30 (IST), with both clubs trying to return to the final after a long absence and aiming to win the competition for the first time.
Diego Simeone's side last played in the semi-finals back in 2016, when it reached the final before losing to rivals, Real Madrid. Arsenal's last appearance in the final was way back in 2006, when it lost to Barcelona in the final.
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Team News
Atleti come into the fixture with key players missing including Ademola Lookman and Pablo Barrios. There are worries over Julian Alvarez and David Hancko as well.
As for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta could be without Kai Havertz but the return of Eberechi Eze boosts his forward options. Bukayo Saka could make a rare start whereas Jurrien Timber still remains an absentee.
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups
Atletico Madrid:
Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Clément Lenglet, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo Mendoza; Antoine Griezmann, Julián Álvarez
Arsenal:
David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapié; Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyökeres
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: H2H Record
Total matches: 6
Atletico Madrid wins: 1
Arsenal wins: 1
Draws: 4
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Match Prediction
Atleti have been formidable at home but the injuries to key players, could hand a major boost to Arsenal. The Gunners are known to be very pragmatic and it will be interesting to see how both sides approach this leg. Simeone will want to attack from the word 'go' with Gunners keen to come away with a draw.
Match Prediction: 1-1