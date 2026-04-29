Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 SF: Gritty Gunners Aim To Break Atleti's Fortress

Atletico Madrid players in team huddle during La Liga 2025-26. Atleti/X

Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Live Football Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UCL semi-final first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on April 30, Thursday. Arsenal arrive as the only unbeaten team remaining in the competition, bolstered by a league-best defense that has conceded just five goals. However, they face a daunting trip to Madrid without key figures Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, both ruled out due to injury. The Gunners will likely dominate possession, looking to exploit spaces through Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres. Atletico, meanwhile, have prioritized this campaign above all else. Led by the lethal Julian Alvarez—who has netted a club-record nine goals in Europe this season—Simeone’s side will rely on their trademark aggressive press and home intensity. While Ademola Lookman remains a doubt, the Rojiblancos aim to leverage their fortress reputation; they have never lost at home to an English side in a Champions League knockout match. With both sides desperate for an edge, expect a high-stakes, tactical chess match in the Spanish capital. Follow play-by-play updates of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UCL semi-final match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Apr 2026, 11:24:25 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details Location: Madrid, Spain

Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Thursday, April 30)