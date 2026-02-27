England Vs New Zealand Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Kiwis Batting First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 49 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between England and New Zealand in Colombo: preview, semi-final qualification scenarios, toss update, playing XIs and more

Outlook Sports Desk
New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photo: AP
  • New Zealand won toss, elected to bat first in Colombo

  • Win for Kiwis would send them to semi-finals

  • Pakistan need England victory to stay in contention

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first against England in their Super Eights clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (February 27).

The race for semi-finals is into its business end at the 20-over showpiece. While England are already through to the last-four stage with back-to-back wins, New Zealand (3 points) could join them from Group 2 with a victory tonight.

Pakistan are the third team in fray, as Sri Lanka have already been eliminated with consecutive defeats. The Men In Green (1 point) would also be knocked out if the Kiwis do beat Harry Brook's men. They would thus would be hoping for the Three Lions to prevail, and by a big margin at that for a net run rate boost, to keep their dwindling hopes alive.

ALSO READ: England Vs New Zealand Live Score

England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

England Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

