Napoli 2-1 Juventus, Serie A: Rasmus Hojlund Heroics Send Conte's Men To League Summit

Hojlund scores twice as Napoli overpower Juventus
Yıldız briefly levels before Napoli regain control
Napoli’s win sends Conte’s men to the Serie A summit
Rasmus Hojlund scored twice, including a 78th-minute winner, to send Napoli one point clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Juventus on Sunday.
Napoli appeared set to drop more points in the race for the Scudetto, but Hojlund came to the rescue late on with a thumping header from inside the penalty area.
Antonio Conte's side are now one point clear of Inter, but could be joined on 31 points by AC Milan should they beat Torino on Monday.
Hojlund struck with just seven minutes on the clock at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona when he slid David Neres' teasing cross into the area beyond Michele Di Gregorio's dive.
Napoli's lightning start almost got even better soon after, but Giovanni Di Lorenzo's glancing header from Noa Lang's quickly taken corner was tipped behind by Di Gregorio.
The hosts continued to maintain the pressure after the break, with Hojlund nearly bringing up his brace, only to fire high and wide after breezing past Lloyd Kelly.
Scott McTominay then came close as his fierce drive from a set-piece whistled past the post, but the Partenopei's profligacy was punished by Juventus just before the hour.
After neat build-up play in the middle, Weston McKennie released Kenan Yildiz into the box from the right, with the forward picking out the bottom-left corner with a well-taken finish.
However, Napoli dusted themselves down and found a winner 12 minutes from time when Neres' cross was headed back across his own goal by McKennie, allowing Hojlund to rise highest and nod home from inside the six-yard box to seal a huge three points.
Data Debrief: Hojlund keeps Napoli unbeaten on home soil
It looked as though Napoli's lack of clinical edge in the final third had come back to bite them when Yildiz netted Juventus' leveller, but Hojlund has been a player reborn in Naples under Conte in 2025-26.
Indeed, he has now found the back of the net four times in Serie A this season, while his seventh minute opener was the fastest goal Napoli have scored against Juventus in the top-flight since Fernanda De Napoli in the fifth minute on April 1, 1989.
And with their victory, Napoli remained unbeaten in a calendar year in Serie A at home for the first time since 1987 (W13 D4). They are the only side not to lose a home game in the top five European leagues in 2025.
But they were worthy of their win here, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.59 from their nine shots, to Juventus' 0.24 from five attempts, with Luciano Spalletti's team down in seventh after 14 games of their campaign.