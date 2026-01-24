Inter Milan 6-2 Pisa, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzurri Bounce Back From Two Goals Down To Clinch Three Points

Serie A leaders Inter Milan recovered from conceding two early goals to beat lowly Pisa 6-2 and open a six-point gap on Friday

Francesco Esposito
Francesco Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni celebrate Inter's third goal against Pisa
Inter completed a stunning first-half turnaround to come back from 2-0 down to beat Pisa 6-2 in Serie A and move six points clear at the top of the league.

After Stefano Moreo's brace in the first 23 minutes, brought on by mistakes by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, gave Pisa a shock lead, goals from Piotr Zielinski, Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Esposito helped the Nerazzurri turn things around.

Pisa took a surprise lead after 11 minutes when Sommer passed the ball straight to Moreo, who curled the ball home from a long way out before doubling his tally soon after as he headed in at the near post from Matteo Tramoni's inswinging corner.

Tramoni was involved at the other end in the 39th minute, handling the ball in the box as Inter were awarded a penalty. Zielinski rifled home from 12 yards out and triggered a stunning first-half turnaround.

Federico Dimarco, who came on as a first-half substitute, saw his cross headed in by Martinez, before Alessandro Bastoni assisted Esposito in almost identical fashion from the left wing to give Inter the lead.

The second half was one-way traffic, with Inter registering 17 shots to Pisa's two after the break, and Dimarco grabbed a fourth for the hosts before assisting Ange-Yoan Bonny for a fifth, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored from a yard out in stoppage time to wrap up the win.

Data Debrief: Dimarco the first-half super sub

Despite their shaky start, it was a dominant performance from Inter in the end. Overall, they produced 4.78 expected goals from 33 shots to Pisa's 0.34 from eight attempts.

Cristian Chivu brought Dimarco on while Inter were 2-0 down, and the marauding left-back had the desired impact for his manager. Along with his one goal and two assists, Dimarco created the most chances in the game (six) while only Esposito (five) took more shots than the defender (four).

Moreo, meanwhile, is the first player to score a brace in the first 30 minutes of a Serie A match against Inter since Zlatan Ibrahimovic for AC Milan in October 2020 (in the 13th and 16th minutes in that case).

