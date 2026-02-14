Inter Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: League Leaders Face Old Lady In 255th Derby D’Italia At San Siro

Inter Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: The Italian league leaders are set to welcome the Old Lady at the iconic San Siro Stadium. Stay tuned for the build-up, live scores and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Score
Serie A 2024-25: Juventus' Nicolo Savona, left, and Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
The competition in Serie A intensifies as league leaders Inter Milan welcome Juventus at the San Siro Stadium in what is the 255th competitive meeting between the two Italian giants. Inter Milan enters the weekend sitting at the top of the table with 58 points and are powered by a 5-match winning streak, thrashing Sassuolo 5-0 in their most recent outing. In contrast, Juventus arrives in 4th place with 46 points, trailing the leaders by 12. Luciano Spalletti’s side has shown flashes of brilliance that included a 3-0 win over reigning champions Napoli but the Old Lady's recent form has been patchy, marred by a dramatic 2-2 draw with Lazio. Tonight, the Old Lady are awaiting the ultimate test in front of an Inter side that hasn't lost a single game in 12 league outings.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzurri Recent Form

The Nerazzurri are in a league of their own right now. Cristian Chivu’s men are riding a massive 12-match unbeaten streak in Serie A, most recently dismantling Sassuolo 5-0. They boast the league's most lethal attack (57 goals) and its stingiest defense, making them the heavy favorites to pull further away at the top.

Inter Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Welcome

This is the start of our live coverage. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

Published At:
